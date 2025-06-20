Aptelecom Appoints The Wyse Group As Strategic Advisor To Lead Capital Raise For Growth And Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) APTelecom appoints The Wyse Group to lead a capital raise to expand global digital infrastructure and boost growth in underserved, high-potential markets.

- Mike Wyse, Founder and Managing Partner of The Wyse Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- APTelecom is pleased to announce the appointment of The Wyse Group (“TWG”) as Strategic Advisor to lead its capital raise, a critical step to fuel the company's next phase of growth.

The capital raise will support APTelecom's mission to expand its footprint in global digital infrastructure and accelerate delivery of next-generation connectivity solutions, particularly in underserved and high-growth markets. This initiative marks a significant milestone as APTelecom seeks to scale operations, pursue new market opportunities, and deepen its impact on the global telecom ecosystem.

Over the past 15 years, APTelecom has established itself as a trusted partner in submarine cable systems, terrestrial fiber networks, and telecom advisory services. The appointment of TWG strengthens the company's ability to access growth capital and advance its long-term strategy.

With a proven track record in capital formation, mergers and acquisitions, and business transformation, TWG will work closely with APTelecom's leadership to secure the investment required to execute key strategic initiatives.

“The capital raise is a pivotal moment for APTelecom as we scale to meet global demand for connectivity,” said Sean Bergin, Co-Founder and President of APTelecom and former Chairman of the Pacific Telecommunications Council.“The Wyse Group brings deep experience and the strategic insight needed to attract the right partners and capital. We're excited to have them guiding us through this critical process.”



About APTelecom

APTelecom is a leading telecommunications consulting and services firm specializing in submarine cable systems, fiber networks, and infrastructure advisory. Recognized for delivering commercial and operational success across complex, cross-border telecom projects, APTelecom partners with global clients investing in the future of connectivity.

About The Wyse Group

The Wyse Group is a strategic advisory firm that provides customized guidance on capital raising, M&A, and operational strategy. TWG partners with companies to unlock growth potential and deliver long-term value through strategic execution.

