Ferris State University Hosts Two Project MFG National Welding Championships, Showcasing The Future Of Skilled Trades

National Welding League 2025 Participants

Maritime Competitor working on a project

A young woman demonstrates steady skills fabricating her project.

Plasma Cutter

Judges assessing Maritime project

Ferris State University hosted the 2025 Project MFG Maritime Welding Championship and the National Welding League Championship highlighting the best welders.

BIG RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ferris State University recently hosted the 2025 Maritime Welding National Championship and the National Welding League Championship, two premier events organized by Project MFG. Dedicated to advancing the skilled trades across the U.S., Project MFG continues to promote the importance of careers in manufacturing, helping to close the growing skills gap nationwide.These two separate competitions brought together some of the most talented young welders from high schools, colleges, and trade schools across the country. Held in Ferris State's state-of-the-art, 22,600-square-foot welding facility, which underwent a $30 million expansion in 2018, provided the perfect atmosphere for the finalists to showcase their exceptional welding skills and put their expertise to the test.“I've been to welding schools all over the world, and I've never seen anything like what Ferris State has to offer,” said Ryan Eubank, a respected figure in the welding community.This year's Maritime Welding Championship challenged 13 students to assemble and weld a model aircraft carrier, while 23 finalists in the National Welding League Championship were tasked with constructing and welding a model Osprey aircraft. Each competitor had just eight hours to complete their build, which was a true test of skill, precision, and endurance.Making it to the National Championship is a huge accomplishment in itself and all participants for both the Maritime Welding series and National Welding League should be very proud of themselves.During this competition all participants had the chance to win scholarships and even substantial cash prizes:.1st Place – $10,000.2nd Place – $5,000.3rd Place – $2,500Winners will be announced this fall with the release of Season 3 of Clash of Trades: National Welding League Edition and Season 2 of the Maritime Welding Championship on Project MFG's YouTube channel.As part of our commitment to serve as more than a competition, all the finalists took a special trip to the USS Silversides Submarine Museum in Muskegon, Michigan! At the museum they got to explore a real WWII sub and see firsthand how skilled trades helped shape U.S. naval history. For many, it was a powerful reminder that the same hands-on skills and teamwork driving today's manufacturing industry once built the tools that changed the course of history.These two national championships didn't just spotlight the incredible talent rising in the welding world, they also shined a light on how essential the skilled trades are to innovation, industry, and our economy.With the demand for skilled trade professionals growing fast, events like these are more important than ever. They help raise awareness, spark interest, and inspire the next generation of makers and leaders. By diving into high-stakes, real-world challenges, students don't just grow their technical know-how-they build confidence, leadership, and a true sense of purpose in their craft.Both national championships not only celebrated the exceptional talent rising within the welding industry but also highlighted the critical role skilled trades play in fueling innovation, industry, and economic growth.Project MFG's ImpactProject MFG's mission extends far beyond competition. We are invested in reshaping perceptions of the skilled trades, shifting them from a“backup plan” to a respected and innovative career path. Through national competitions, educational outreach, and partnerships with institutions like Ferris State University, Project MFG is building a movement to elevate trade education to its rightful place in the American workforce development pipeline.“Our goal is to create a platform that doesn't just test talent, it celebrates it,” said COO Dan Gazzano“These students are the future of our economy, and through experiences like this, we're empowering them to dream bigger and build better.”Ferris State University: A Leader in Skilled Trades EducationFerris State University continues to set the standard for excellence in technical education. With one of the largest and most advanced welding programs in the country, Ferris is not only preparing students for successful careers but also attracting national attention as a hub for talent, innovation, and industry collaboration.By hosting these national events, Ferris further cemented its role as a leader in workforce development and as a place where students can gain the skills, experience, and connections they need to thrive in today's competitive manufacturing landscape.Looking AheadThe success of this year's Maritime Welding and National Welding League Championships marks a milestone in the ongoing effort to elevate and celebrate skilled trades in America. As anticipation builds for the official release of competition results and highlight videos this fall, Project MFG and Ferris State University remain committed to expanding opportunities and igniting passion for careers in manufacturing and welding.To stay up to date on the release of upcoming episodes and learn more about how you can support or participate in Project MFG events, visit ProjectMFG and subscribe to the Project MFG YouTube channel.

