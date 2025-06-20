Digital Commodities Announces Execution Of Bitcoin Purchase Facility With Vancrypto Tech

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 9, 2025, it has entered into a definitive Bitcoin purchase facility (the "") with VanCrypto Tech LTD. ("), establishing a flexible and non-exclusive framework under which Digital Commodities may acquire Bitcoin directly from VanCrypto at its discretion. VanCrypto, a privately held company, operates a cryptocurrency mine in Western Canada, powered entirely by renewable energy.

The Facility provides Digital Commodities with the ability to acquire Bitcoin in exchange for any combination of cash, common shares, or common share purchase warrants, subject to mutual agreement on pricing and timing, and compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

"VanCrypto is an exceptional strategic partner, and we are thrilled to formalize our relationship through this agreement," said Brayden Sutton, CEO of Digital Commodities. "This facility provides a unique, accretive way to add Bitcoin to our balance sheet without relying on leverage, debt, or traditional financing-an approach that reflects our commitment to prudent capital management while maximizing long-term Bitcoin exposure. Its flexibility gives us a strategic advantage in navigating market conditions and executing our strategy with focus and transparency."

Each drawdown will be initiated by Digital Commodities through a purchase request and, where securities are issued, will be subject to all applicable disclosure obligations, including the issuance of a press release and the filing of a CSE Form 9, followed by a five-business-day waiting period.

Key Highlights of the Facility Include:



Term: 24 months ending June 18, 2027

Due Diligence: Digital Commodities retains discretion to conduct full diligence on each transaction, including verification of ownership, AML checks, and sanctions compliance

Security of Supply: VanCrypto has agreed to notify Digital Commodities as additional Bitcoin becomes available Transparency: Digital Commodities retains the right to disclose acquisitions and strategic use of the Facility to the market

The Facility provides Digital Commodities with an innovative and non-traditional mechanism to gain Bitcoin exposure over time while preserving capital structure integrity and regulatory compliance.

Any securities issued in connection with the Facility will be subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws, and a concurrent four month hold period imposed under CSE policies, in each case, commencing on the date of issuance.

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. is an investment issuer that invests in digital and physical non-fiat assets, businesses and both private and publicly listed entities involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on hard commodities, cryptocurrencies and the resource sector.

