Utah's Ruth And Nathan Hale Theater Enthralling Audiences With Modern Elation Lighting

MENAFN - PR Newswire)The theater operated for 35 years as the Hale Center Theater Orem, a small semi-professional theater-in-the-round, but moved to a new, modern space in late 2024. The new venue houses two theaters. At the heart of The Ruth is the exquisite Scott and Karen Smith Grand Theater, a 670-seat space with a proscenium thrust that has the added flexibility to be adapted to a full theater-in-round. The intimate 300-seat Lindsay Legacy Theater is designed to mimic the original intimate venue that its patrons have loved for three decades.

Modern Elation lighting graces both theaters, including 40 ARTISTE MONET luminaires and 88 KL PROFILE FC fixtures, supplied by Barbizon Light of the Rockies, and 103 FUZE PENDANT COMPACT fixtures, sold by Brio Technologies. Michael Gray, head of lighting at The Ruth, specified fixture types and quantities.

New Lighting System

Troy Anderson, Director of Operations at The Ruth, led the technical aspects of the project, including the execution of the lighting installation. The Ruth's lighting system was designed to meet the high demands of a bustling theater that hosts performances six days a week.

"We knew we needed a lighting system that could handle the complexity of our productions and provide a wide range of flexibility," Anderson says. "The ARTISTE MONET's versatility allows us to use it as a followspot, a static washlight, a moving head, or an effects light, all in the same production." The ARTISTE MONET is a multi-award-winning 45,000-lumen LED Profile luminaire.

Elation's KL PROFILE FC, a full-spectrum ellipsoidal with integrated zoom, also played a critical role in the decision-making process. "The adjustable lensing and the range of features that come with the KL PROFILE were key in its choice," says Anderson. Both fixtures were earmarked for use in the Smith Grand Theater.

The FUZE PENDANT COMPACT was selected as the house light for both the Grand Theater and the Lindsay Legacy Theater. The FUZE PENDANT's ability to provide full-color lighting allows the theater to immerse audiences in the world of the production from the moment they enter.

"We use a lot of color in our house lighting," Anderson notes. "As patrons enter the theater, we want them to feel like they're already part of the set and the show. The tones and colors we get from the FUZE PENDANT make that possible, and they match with our other lighting fixtures. Color was a critical factor in choosing these lights."

Multiple Angles

In the Smith Grand Theater, catwalks and the lighting rig encircle the stage in multiple tiers, with an inner ring and outer ring of lights. Michael Gray's goal in creating his initial lighting rep plot, Anderson says, was to hit every point on stage from at least four angles. "The way we light our shows is different from a traditional proscenium setup. In theater-in-the-round, you need to light the stage from multiple angles to ensure every point is covered."

A Busy Schedule

The Ruth installed the Elation lights themselves, completing the setup just before Ragtime, the first play in the Smith Grand Theater, opened. The theaters maintain a packed schedule, with performances running Monday through Saturday and up to four shows staged daily. An American in Paris runs until July 19 in the Smith Grand Theater, while The Play That Goes Wrong plays in the Lindsay Legacy Theater until August 16.

The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater has quickly established itself as a premier performing arts venue. With an Elation lighting system enhancing the experience, the venue is poised to deliver top-class productions for years to come.

Photo: Courtesy of The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater

About Elation

SOURCE Elation Lighting