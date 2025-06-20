403
Qatar PM, Norway FM Discuss Israeli Occupation Attack On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 20 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammmad bin Abdulrahman and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide discussed the Israeli occupation attack on Iran over the phone on Friday.
During the phone conversation, they tackled cooperative relations between the two countries and ways of further promoting them, as well as the latest regional developments, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The Qatari official voiced his country's condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations and attacks in the region, which undermine peace efforts and threaten conflict spillover into the region.
He sounded the alarm about the seriousness of the Israeli occupation targeting economic facilities in Iran, not to mention relevant disastrous regional and international repercussions, particularly for the stability of energy supplies.
The Qatari prime minister and foreign minister, further, underlined the need to spare civilians the consequences of war and the commitment of both parties to avoid targeting civilian facilities. (end)
