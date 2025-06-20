Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Can Become Regional Hub For Financial Technologies - Xpay CEO

2025-06-20 06:05:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ This is my first time in Baku, and I am surprised by the level of development of the startup sector in Azerbaijan and the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people, XPay CEO Mohamed Abdelmotaleb said during a panel discussion within the framework of Baku ID 2025, Trend reports.

Abelmotaleb articulated astonishment regarding the proliferation of over 22 licensed fintech startups functioning within the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan.

"This is an impressive figure, which shows Azerbaijan's commitment to developing the financial sector. For us as a company, this is of great importance. We see Azerbaijan as a potential hub for integration into the region. One of the reasons for this choice is also our cultural proximity," the CEO added.

