Coolthink@JC Cambodia Sharing And Exchange Programme Mou Signed To Advance Computational Thinking In Country's Schools

The CoolThink@JC programme, initiated and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cambodia's Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport at Sha Tin Racecourse in Hong Kong on 18 June. Under the MoU, titled 'CoolThink@JC Cambodia Sharing and Exchange Programme', the ministry will adopt and adapt CoolThink@JC's internationally recognised curriculum and innovative education model in Cambodian primary schools. It will also foster collaboration through experience sharing between the educational systems of Hong Kong and Cambodia. The aim is to ensure that students from diverse backgrounds have equitable access to quality computational thinking education, thus nurturing future-ready talent for the digital age.The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport plans to introduce CoolThink@JC's curricular materials and successful experiences in 100 public schools in Cambodia, benefiting approximately 30,000 students and 500 teachers, from 2025 to 2028. By enhancing students' computational thinking and problem-solving skills, the initiative can help to bridge the digital divide and open a new chapter in the development of Cambodia's education system. As an ASEAN member state participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, Cambodia plans to share this development at international platforms such as the 2026 Global Smart Education Conference in Beijing, further amplifying the programme's impact.By exploring both local and global educational perspectives and exchanging knowledge, educators from Hong Kong and Cambodia will collaborate to create better learning environments for Asian students. Translated teaching materials will also benefit ethnic minority students in Hong Kong, further promoting integrated education.Signing the MoU on behalf of Cambodia's Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, Mr Sok Tha, Director of the ministry's Department of Digital Transformation, emphasised the significance of the CoolThink@JC programme in Cambodia's education system during the signing of the MoU. The collaboration with The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust on computational thinking education not only supports the Ministry in enhancing digital education but also aligns with the Royal Government of Cambodia's vision of producing qualified digital human resources. By integrating this program into classrooms, teachers can enhance their professional development, equipping themselves with the necessary skills to effectively incorporate technology into their teaching practices. This advancement benefits both teachers and students, improving student learning outcomes in the digital age. Through workshops and training sessions, teachers can refine their coding, problem-solving, and logical reasoning skills to better guide students. He is confident that implementing the program will enhance students' critical thinking, creativity, and innovation, leading to improved learning outcomes and better preparation for careers, especially in STEM fields and beyond.Ms Winnie Ying, Head of Charities (Youth Development & Poverty Alleviation; and Talent & Sector Development) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, said: 'The CoolThink@JC programme has garnered wide international recognition, and its adoption by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport in Cambodia across 100 primary schools is a testament to its success and growing influence on the global stage. We are delighted to witness the establishment of the Association of Computational Thinking InnoCommunity Teachers by a group of passionate CoolThink teachers this year, facilitating experience sharing and professional exchange. Through collaboration and knowledge sharing, we aim to strengthen connections in education between Hong Kong, ASEAN and One Belt One Road regions, paving the way for high-quality, forward-looking education for the next generation. Together, we can drive innovation in education and shape a brighter future for our youth. The Club thanks the Education Bureau for its support in adopting and adapting CoolThink@JC and mainstreaming it in all publicly funded primary schools in Hong Kong.'During his visit to Hong Kong, Mr Sok Tha was invited to join the first two days of the International Conference on Computational Thinking Education as a guest speaker and delivered a speech yesterday (19 June) at the conference. He remarked: 'In the post- pandemic era, the demand for digital education has been growing, and Cambodia's education system is undergoing a critical period of transformation. With comprehensive support from the government and related policies, Cambodia is dedicated to building a resilient, knowledge-based society founded on innovation, science and technology. We aim to comprehensively enhance the quality of education, sports, science and technology by integrating digital tools and STEM disciplines to equip students with crucial 21st-century skills. We look forward to our collaboration with The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust and CoolThink@JC, laying an educational foundation for Cambodia's youth towards a future-ready society.'CoolThink@JC created the International Conference on Computational Thinking Education (CTE) in 2016. Since 2021, it has provided support for the annual event to be held in different regions, attracting over 2,000 global education scholars, front-line teachers and IT professionals each year. This initiative effectively promotes computational thinking education and drives innovation globally. This year's conference is taking place from 18 to 20 June at The Education University of Hong Kong and Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, respectively.In 2023, the CoolThink@JC programme was adopted by Hong Kong's Education Bureau as the foundation for the 'Enriched Module on Coding Education for Upper Primary Level' module. The related learning and teaching materials will soon be rolled out in all publicly-funded schools in Hong Kong, supporting teachers to systematically integrate elements of innovation and technology into their curricula. Initiated and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust since 2016, the CoolThink@JC programme is co-created by The Education University of Hong Kong, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and City University of Hong Kong, in collaboration with local educators and world-leading scholars. Since its inception, the programme has trained over 1,500 teachers and benefited more than 100,000 students. The programme is committed to mainstreaming computational thinking education into formal curricula, providing teachers with high-quality teaching materials, learning platforms and professional training. The curriculum emphasises problem-solving and logical reasoning skills, guiding students systematically through planning, analysis and debugging thought processes to effectively tackle challenges.

