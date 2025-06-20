Ministry Of Justice Calls For Registering Powers Of Attorney Issued Before 2011

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has called on citizens and residents with powers of attorney (POAs) issued before 2011 to visit the Ministry's Documentation Department to register these powers of attorney in the designated register.

This is in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 1 of 2023 on documentation and H E Justice Minister's Decision No 156 of 2024 regarding the organisation and maintenance of records, registers, and documentation indexes.

Director of the Documentation Department at the Ministry, Areej Mohsin Al Shammari, explained that this announcement comes as part of the implementation of the ministerial decision issued in accordance with the aforementioned law. She noted that the registration process requires completing and submitting the designated application form, attaching either the original POA or a certified copy, providing proof of identity for the concerned parties, and, if applicable, submitting any previously issued related POAs.

Al Shammari further said applications should be submitted at the Government Services Center - Al Hilal branch, specifically at the data update office. She emphasised that this measure is among the new services introduced by the Ministry pursuant to Article (33) of the Documentation Law, which mandates the creation of an electronic register for all POAs. The law also requires parties concerned to register POAs issued before 2011 within one year from the date the law's provisions come into effect.