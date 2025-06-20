Donutnv Opens New Lake Norman, North Carolina Location, Bringing Joy & Sweet Treats To The Community

Nikki and Sylvia Steinheiser, DonutNV of Lake Norman, North Carolina

DonutNV Mini Donuts: Available by the bag, bucket or party box (pictured here)

DonutNV mobile trailers travel to your special event!

Entrepreneurs Nikki and Sylvia Steinheiser launch new DonutNV mobile donut trailer focused on community outreach, fundraising and creating memorable experiences

- Nikki SteinheiserLAKE NORMAN, NC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DonutNV, the interactive mobile mini donut franchise known for its high-quality treats made hot and fresh as guests watch, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location serving the Lake Norman, North Carolina area. Locally owned and operated by Nikki and Sylvia Steinheiser, their new business will service communities including Huntersville, Cornelius, Mooresville, Denver, Davidson, Sherrills Ford, and Stanley, bringing a fresh wave of sweetness and fun to the region.As first-time business owners, the team's focus is on community outreach, marketing, fundraising and creating memorable experiences for customers of all ages. "Our goal is to connect with local causes, bring excitement to events, and build lasting relationships with our neighbors," says franchise owner Nikki Steinheiser.The new location will offer a variety of classic and seasonally inspired mini donut flavors, including their signature cinnamon sugar donuts, paired with fresh squeezed lemonade in 7 refreshing fruit flavors. The location will also offer specialty beverages such as their fresh-brewed coffee, warm apple cider and hot chocolate, sure to delight children of all ages. The team is committed to serving smiles and providing a fun, friendly environment that reflects the values of the DonutNV brand.“We're most excited about spreading joy through our donuts and lemonade and making a positive impact on our community.”Focused on making DonutNV a staple in the Lake Norman area over the next several years with plans to expand their fleet of trailers, the duo is excited to make the Lake Norman area sweeter one donut at a time.“DonutNV represents high quality products in a fun environment that everyone enjoys,” says Nikki.“We love how much time, energy and thought has been put into making the DonutNV brand what it is today, and we can't wait to contribute to its future success.”Join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter for the Steinheiser family! Donut miss out on supporting their new business by following DonutNV of Lake Norman, North Carolina on Facebook and Instagram or visit to book their truck for your next party, fundraiser or event!

Media & Communications Team

DonutNV Franchising Inc.

+1 833-366-8868

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.