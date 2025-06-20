ATD Middle East 2025 Concludes With A Clear Message: Don't Fear AI, Train With It

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global Talent Leaders chart the future of learning at the Conference in Abu Dhabi.

AI, design thinking, and skills-first models take center stage in the region's premier L&D gathering

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 20th June 2025 – The 9th Annual ATD Middle East Conference concluded on 18th June at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, drawing over 400 senior HR and L&D professionals from around the world for two days of insightful dialogue, immersive learning, and future-ready collaboration.

Hosted by the Association for Talent Development (ATD) in partnership with QnA International and with the support of Cultural and Destination Partner, Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, this year's edition brought the theme,“Experience First: The New Era of Talent Development,” to life by spotlighting human-centered learning, AI integration, and bold talent strategies for a hybrid workforce. The Guest of Honor Address, by Hamad Mohammed Alsudain, Acting Support Services Executive Director, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, UAE, welcomed the diverse leaders to Abu Dhabi for the much-anticipated conference.

The conference featured key insights from global thought leaders in talent development. Dr. Wei Wang, Senior Global Director at the Association for Talent Development, USA, presented groundbreaking research on emerging trends, ranging from AI and personalization to the evolving role of L&D professionals. Dr. Wang shared the latest ATD research, highlighting how AI is transforming the talent development landscape. She revealed that AI has boosted productivity (59%), training efficiency (51%), and creativity or innovation (47%), while also improving access to learning and skill application on the job. Top AI use cases include language translation and content creation (50%), as well as measuring learning impact (21%).

Dan Pontefract, 5 Times Award Winning Author and Leadership Strategist, Canada, encouraged delegates to see AI as an ally rather than a threat.“It will only replace you if you treat it like an enemy,” he emphasized during his keynote on building resilient, adaptive workforces.

Meanwhile, John Atwood, Sr. Learning and Development Manager, Google, USA, shared how the tech giant is equipping technical leaders to lead human-AI teams through ethical decision-making, responsible implementation, and scalable upskilling strategies.

Regional voices also took center stage with impactful case studies from the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi to STC from Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed Hamad Al-Hammad, Acting Head of Human Resources and Transformation from Kuwait Finance House (KFH), discussed experience as a model that supports national competencies by showcasing its most prominent projects and programs in the field of human resources.

Abu Dhabi's top CEO Coach, David Ribott, shared that succession isn't just about readiness. It's about responsibility. About shaping cultures and transitions that don't just maintain momentum, but evolve it.

Hilal Al Jadidi, Chief People & Change Officer, Omran Group, Oman, illustrated how leadership programs aligned with Oman's tourism strategy are driving measurable impact and alignment in everyday work.

Peter Gater, Senior Consultant, TAAEEN, UAE, introduced design thinking as a powerful method for developing cross-generational, learner-centric programs.

Hanan Nagi, Founder and CEO of HNI, UAE, boldly challenged one of the most sacred tenets of personal development - the idea that self-belief must come first, with honest decisions, courageous ambition, humble planning, and a commitment to grow together, even when belief feels uncertain.

Sue Lam, VP of People Insights, Strategy & Culture, The Coca-Cola Company, USA, explored how AI is transforming performance-based learning journeys. Sue shared practical tips and examples of apps that they are using in their business.

Sarah Daly, Director of Ed-Tech at LEORON Institute, led an exceptional seminar session on Learning Experience Platforms (LXPs) and their role in building data-driven L&D strategies, and how LXPs go beyond traditional LMS models to deliver impact at scale.

Gold sponsors of this year HNI, Boost and TAAEEN along with over 30 sponsors and exhibitors and a rich agenda of keynotes, panels, and hands-on workshops, the 2025 conference firmly cemented ATD Middle East's status as the region's leading L&D platform.

“As ATD celebrates 80 years of global impact, the momentum in the Middle East is undeniable,” said Dr. Wei Wang, Senior Global Director at the Association for Talent Development, USA.“This year's conference reflected a shared readiness to explore boldly, learn deeply, and build not just future-ready but future-defining workforces.”

Sidh N.C., Director of QnA International, added,“ATD Middle East 2025 was not just about ideas-it was about implementation. What we witnessed over these two days was a unified commitment to advancing learning ecosystems built on technology, empathy, and purpose. From AI-powered insights to culturally driven learning models, the region's L&D leaders are clearly stepping into a transformative era, and we are proud to be the platform that helps bring their vision to life.”

About ATD: The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. For more information, visit t .

About QnA International: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.