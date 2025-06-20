Sun-Uranus Alignment Brings Luck To Leo, Cancer, And Virgo

According to Vedic astrology, on June 20th, the Sun and Uranus will be 30 degrees apart, creating a powerful Dwi Dwadash Yoga. This alignment may bring joy and good fortune to people born under these three zodiac signs.

In astrology, the Sun is considered the king of the planets. The Sun changes its zodiac sign every month, and its effect is seen in the lives of all 12 zodiac signs in one way or another. The Sun is currently in Gemini. On June 20, the Sun will form Dwi Dwadash Yoga with Uranus, which can benefit people of certain zodiac signs.

The Sun-Uranus Dwi Dwadash Yoga will be very favorable for Leos. The Sun will be in the eleventh house of this zodiac sign. In such a situation, many sources of income may open up, strengthening your financial position. You might get a promotion at work, and your respect and honor in society could increase. Your love life will be excellent.

The Sun-Uranus Dwi Dwadash Yoga can be very beneficial for Cancerians. Uranus will be in the eleventh house and the Sun in the twelfth house of this sign. Therefore, Cancer natives may get a lot of benefits in their careers. Your hard work might be appreciated, and new job opportunities may arise. A long-pending case may also turn in your favor.

The Sun-Uranus Dwi Dwadash Yoga could be lucky for Virgos. Uranus will be in the house of luck, and the Sun will be in the tenth house of this sign. Virgos may develop a greater interest in religious activities. You might also receive luck's full support at work, leading to significant progress and success in your endeavors. Any unfinished work may now be completed.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.