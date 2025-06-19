Oper8 Global Group Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 European Customer Value Leadership Recognition For Excellence In Edge Data Center Solutions

This award recognizes Oper8 Global Group's innovation in edge data center for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, and its commitment to customer success

SAN ANTONIO, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Oper8 Global Group has been awarded the 2025 European Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the edge modular and prefabricated data centers solutions sector for its outstanding achievements in customer-centric innovation, strategic execution, and technology leadership. This recognition underscores Oper8 Global Group's continued commitment to delivering performance-driven infrastructure and helping clients meet the demands of modern high-compute environments.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Oper8 Global Group excelled in both, demonstrating a clear alignment between its growth initiatives and market needs. "Oper8 Global's holistic focus on edge datacenters' design and management along with energy-efficient, server-ready facilities, strategically positions the company to meet the rapidly growing demands of the AI market. The company offers a strong value proposition of solutions and services, such as prefabricated designs that enable faster deployment and advanced cooling strategies to maximize efficiency, delivering exceptional value and driving strong global customer acquisition across industries," said Nishchal Khorana, Vice President & Global Program Leader, ICT, at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a strategic focus on digital transformation and purpose-built innovation, Oper8 Global Group has consistently delivered high-density, high-efficiency infrastructure for compute-intensive applications such as AI and high-performance computing (HPC). Its modular, scalable data center solutions have been widely adopted across Europe's education and research sectors, further validating its strong market alignment.

Innovation lies at the core of Oper8 Global Group's value proposition. The company's comprehensive portfolio-spanning edge data center design, cybersecurity, physical security, and managed services-caters to the full lifecycle of data center infrastructure. "We place customer success as our number one priority, so receiving this award from Frost & Sullivan is a true honor. It's also a testament to all the hard work and focus we have put into delivering optimized data centre solutions that are aligned to our customers' unique business and technical requirements," said Simon Gardner, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer EMEA at Oper8 Global Group.

Oper8 Global Group's commitment to customer experience is reflected in its agile service delivery, industry expertise, and track record of meeting tight deployment timelines. Clients consistently highlight the company's responsiveness, deep technical acumen, and quality of service, which contribute to long-term relationships and repeat business across diverse industries.

Frost & Sullivan commends Oper8 Global Group for setting a benchmark in the edge modular and prefabricated data centers solutions market. The company's vision, adaptability, and customer-first culture are not only driving its success but also shaping the standards of excellence in next-generation data infrastructure.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies across global markets for demonstrating visionary leadership, technological advancement, and customer-driven strategy. Recipients are selected based on in-depth interviews, analyses, and secondary research that benchmark performance against top competitors and industry best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Oper8 Global Group

With over 35 years' experience, Oper8 Global Group is a global data center industry leader. Its modular, scalable, flexible and sustainable designs redefine modern data centre infrastructure. Oper8 Global Group has a presence in EMEA, APAC and South America, supported by a robust network of renowned partners, and creates the future of data centers by designing, building and deploying innovative prefabricated, modular, micro and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions.

