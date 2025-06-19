Mega Sardines: 50 Years Of Serving Nutrient-Rich Meals - Primed To Go Global

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A legacy of nutrition, innovation, and malasakit fuels Mega Prime Foods' next chapter as a global wellness leader







The founders of Mega Prime Foods, flanked by their children as the second-generation braintrust leading the company into the next 50 years

MANILA, Philippines, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, Mega Prime Foods Inc. reflects on a remarkable journey-one that began with a simple mission to provide affordable, nutritious food to Filipino families. What started as a humble fishing company has now become one of the most innovative and socially driven food manufacturers in Southeast Asia, producing over 3 million cans of sardines daily from its advanced facilities in Batangas and Zamboanga.

Sardines, long a staple in Filipino households, are among the most nutritionally dense foods in the world-rich in Omega-3 fatty acids for brain and heart health, vitamin B12 for metabolic support, and a host of other essential nutrients like calcium, iron, and selenium. Mega Sardines ensures these health benefits are preserved through its industry-leading“catch to can in 12 hours” process-setting it apart in freshness, quality, and care.

For Chairman and Founder William Tiu Lim , the journey has not been easy. From natural disasters like the devastating 1970s typhoon that destroyed much of their fishing fleet, to political and economic crises, Mega has endured and grown stronger. Through it all, Tiu Lim held fast to three core values: Quality , Innovation , and Malasakit -a uniquely Filipino term meaning selfless concern for others.

“We've always aimed for the best possible quality,” said Tiu Lim.“Our fish go from sea to can in just 12 hours, compared to the industry's usual 1–3 days. That freshness is our edge.”

This commitment to innovation and excellence recently culminated in a global milestone: Mega Sardines was designated a “Superfood” by the Medical Wellness Association (MWA) , becoming the first seafood product ever to receive the distinction. The recognition was awarded during Mega's 50th anniversary celebration by MWA Board Member and faculty member James Michael Lafferty , underscoring the brand's role in promoting global wellness.

“I was honored to announce Mega Sardines as the world's first seafood Superfood,” said Lafferty.“It's a testament to their quality, innovation, and mission to improve health outcomes.”

As the company transitions into its second generation of leadership under President and CEO Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan , the vision for global expansion is clear-but rooted in the same human values that built the brand.

“We are people-first,” said Lim-Chan.“We serve our customers, support our employees, and provide opportunities to improve lives. Growth is not just about geography-it's about purpose.”

Mega Prime Foods is already expanding its product lines, offering not only sardines but also tuna , mackerel , fruit cocktails , coconut gel , Primo non-alcoholic sparkling juices , and the Jimm's Coffee functional beverage line.

“Our proudest achievement is our ability to turn compassion into tangible, quality products,” Lim-Chan added.“We're not done yet. The next 50 years will be even more exciting.”

About Mega Prime Foods Inc.

Mega Prime Foods Inc. is a leading food manufacturing company in the Philippines dedicated to providing high-quality, nutritious products for every Filipino home. With vertically integrated operations, state-of-the-art technology, and a deep sense of social responsibility, Mega continues to redefine what it means to be a purpose-driven global brand.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

