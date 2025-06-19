Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Congolese President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


2025-06-19 03:09:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Mr. President,

On the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency my sincerest congratulations on behalf of the Government and people of Congo, as well as in my own name.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you good health and happiness, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

I reaffirm my full readiness and commitment to making greater efforts together with Your Excellency to further strengthen the cooperative relations between our countries.

Based on the exemplary personal friendship that exists between us, Mr. President, I kindly ask you to accept the assurances of my highest consideration," reads the letter.

