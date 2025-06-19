Elite Quality Insurance Group Enhances Community Connections Through Integrity Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Integrity is proud to stand alongside Myrlande and her entire team to support the inspiring work they are performing in their community each day. Empathy is truly her superpower," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Elite Quality Insurance Group goes beyond offering health and life insurance - they are building relationships, educating clients and making a deep impact in underserved communities. This type of servant-leadership transforms lives for generations. Integrity can now support the agency's growth with valuable resources and proven systems that will help them reach and serve even more individuals and families. We wholeheartedly welcome Elite Quality Insurance Group into our Integrity family and look forward to making a lasting difference together!"

Deeply rooted in her Haitian and Bahamian heritage, Myrlande Charles believes in leading by example both in her business and in her community. Elite Quality Insurance Group offers health and life insurance, as well as annuities, to diverse communities across the Southern states. The agency's team has earned the trust of its clients through consistent and highly empathetic service, solidifying their place as an essential resource for healthcare and insurance education. Charles brings an exceptional passion for helping underserved communities, believing that language barriers should never prevent excellent service. Her multilingual team ensures every client feels valued and understood as they seek to obtain greater financial security. In addition, Charles is actively involved in community organizations by supporting those in need of food, shelter and other necessities.

"My goal is to show my clients, team and community that they can always trust me to be reliable and compassionate. Service is a natural extension of who I am," said Myrlande Charles, President of Elite Quality Insurance Group. "The insurance industry gives us a distinct opportunity to support our clients when they experience life's most challenging moments. Integrity's technology deepens our connection to these clients by making our outreach efforts more efficient and effective. The Integrity platform also opens up pathways for growth for our team and connects us with priceless mentorship opportunities from successful, ethical leaders who share our commitment and values. This partnership will push our agency to make an even greater impact - our future feels brighter than ever!"

Partnering with Integrity offers Elite Quality Insurance Group access to industry-leading professionals who are part of Integrity's rapidly-growing partner network. These trailblazers and icons are optimizing insurance and financial service processes for all stakeholders. Through collaboration, innovation and a deep commitment to Integrity's overarching mission of service, these visionary leaders are creating more holistic life, health and wealth protection and planning solutions that support all Americans in preparing for the good days ahead.

Integrity's best-in-class technology can bring pivotal life , health and wealth solutions to underserved communities by meeting consumers where they are. The proprietary Integrity technology platform offers agents the ability to provide instantaneous life and health quoting and enrollment, with simplified ongoing plan management. Integrity's AI-powered and voice-activated customer relationship management solution, Ask Integrity® , enhances these processes with intuitive capabilities such as coverage recommendations and in-the-moment prompts. In addition, agencies can streamline their workflow using Integrity's agent-focused systems, ongoing innovations, highly applicable data and analytics and perceptive leadership guidance.

For more information about Elite Quality Insurance Group's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at .

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are - in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit .

About Elite Quality Insurance Group

Founded in 2013, Elite Quality Insurance Group is a leading provider of life and health insurance solutions, proudly headquartered in Florida. With a mission to empower individuals and families to secure their future with confidence, the firm offers personalized services delivered by a team of experienced, multilingual agents. Elite Quality Insurance Group is committed to building lasting relationships, delivering exceptional customer care and making a meaningful impact on the communities it serves.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC