Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Filipino workers want to leave Israel

2025-06-19 09:08:12
(MENAFN) At least 178 Filipino workers currently in Israel have asked the Philippine government for assistance in returning home as tensions between Israel and Iran intensify, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

During a press briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac confirmed that the agency is actively facilitating the repatriation process for those requesting evacuation. He also noted that the DMW is extending aid to 14 Filipino workers based in Iran, three in Jordan, one in Iraq, and another individual who had traveled to Iraq from Dubai.

Additionally, the department provided assistance to 58 Filipino workers who were stranded at airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

According to figures from the Department of Foreign Affairs, there are an estimated 1,180 Filipinos currently in Iran and approximately 30,742 residing in Israel.

