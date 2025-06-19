403
One-hundred prominent figures urge UK to stop arms sale to Israel
(MENAFN) An additional group of 100 prominent figures from the worlds of film, sports, and activism has joined calls for the UK government to suspend arms sales to Israel in light of its ongoing military operations in Gaza.
Among the newly signed supporters are actor Ncuti Gatwa, screen legend Dame Judi Dench, and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. These individuals are urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to “end the UK’s complicity” in the violence.
Their appeal echoes a previous open letter issued in May, when over 300 public personalities—including Dua Lipa, Gary Lineker, and Benedict Cumberbatch—demanded the immediate suspension of UK arms exports to Israel.
As stated by reports, more recent signatories include Game of Thrones actress Carice van Houten, Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright, and former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw. The letter calls on the UK to “take immediate action to end the UK’s complicity in the horrors of Gaza.”
Back in September, the British government suspended 30 of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review indicated a “clear risk” that some weapons could be used in ways that violate international humanitarian law.
