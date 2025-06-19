Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN states two million Syrians return to their homeland

UN states two million Syrians return to their homeland


2025-06-19 09:02:55
(MENAFN) More than two million Syrians have returned to their homeland since December, according to the UN’s refugee chief, offering a rare sign of optimism amid heightened regional unrest.

“Over two million Syrian refugees and displaced have returned home since December—a sign of hope amid rising regional tensions,” wrote UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on social media.

Grandi, en route from Lebanon to Syria in recognition of World Refugee Day, emphasized the necessity of addressing the conflict through diplomacy. “This proves that we need political solutions—not another wave of instability and displacement,” he added.

Following years of displacement in refugee camps and foreign countries, large numbers of Syrians have begun returning as security conditions improve after the fall of the long-standing regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Millions were forced to flee their homes during the prolonged civil conflict, which devastated infrastructure and fueled a dire humanitarian crisis. Assad, who had ruled Syria for nearly a quarter-century, left the country for Russia in December, effectively bringing an end to Baath Party rule after decades in power.

In the aftermath, Ahmad al-Sharaa, a key figure in the opposition movement, was appointed as transitional president in late January, paving the way for a potential political reconstruction and renewed stability.

MENAFN19062025000045017281ID1109696484

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search