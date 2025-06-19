Expanding AI Use Is Tech Leaders' Top Priority, But Data Privacy, Biases, And Ethics Are Among Their Biggest AI Risks, Reveal Survey Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI Adoption Accelerates in Software Development, Driving Productivity and Job Growth-Defying Layoff Fears

Cranbury, NJ, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding AI use has become the number one priority for technology leaders, with 73% identifying it as their primary focus in 2025, according to part two of the 2025 Reveal Software Development Challenges Survey of 250 technology leaders, released today by Infragistics. The data shows widespread momentum: 75% of organizations already leveraged AI for software creation in 2024, and of those who haven't, 50% plan to adopt it in 2025.

The main driver of AI adoption is task automation to boost productivity, more than half the survey respondents (55%) said. Other notable ways companies are using AI in software creation include:



Optimizing code (48%)

Improving diagnostics (46%)

Testing software (46%)

Fixing coding errors (43%)

Eliminating repetitive or administrative tasks (43%)

Creating personalized experiences for customers (41%)

Reducing development time/improving productivity Addressing limited resources (28%)

AI Integration Safeguards

The momentum behind AI integration shows no signs of slowing, the Reveal data shows. Yet, serious concerns continue to surface. More than a third (37%) of respondents flagged the risk of errors, bugs, and inefficiencies in AI-generated code-issues that could compromise reliability and performance. Equally troubling, another 37% highlighted the potential for security vulnerabilities, underscoring the urgent need for robust safeguards as AI becomes more deeply embedded in critical systems.

“AI is accelerating innovation across the software development lifecycle, streamlining tasks from code generation to testing and deployment,” explained Casey Ciniello, Reveal and Slingshot Senior Product Manager, Infragistics.“However, integrating AI into development workflows introduces critical considerations-particularly around accuracy, data integrity, security vulnerabilities, and compliance. Organizations must implement governance frameworks and technical safeguards to ensure safe, strategic implementation.”

The tech industry is acutely aware of the complex challenges posed by AI. According to the Reveal survey , data privacy emerges as the most pressing concern, with 78% of respondents citing it as their top issue. Transparency (57%) and data safety (55%) closely follow, reflecting widespread unease about how AI systems are developed and deployed. In response, companies are taking action: over 60% are implementing ethical AI guidelines, 59% are implementing formal privacy policies to protect against misuse, and 54% are introducing protections for sensitive information.

Ethical Considerations: Navigating AI Bias, Privacy Violations, and Untested Tech

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in software development, the ethical stakes continue to rise. The survey reveals that privacy violations (38%), bias in AI models (37%), and the deployment of AI applications that have not been securely tested (36%) are among the most pressing concerns for organizations in 2025. These risks not only threaten user trust but also expose companies to legal and reputational fallout. As AI and software development continue to converge, organizations must take a proactive approach to governance and risk mitigation.

According to a 2025 article in the Vatican News,“AI 'could introduce important innovations but it also risks aggravating situations of discrimination, poverty,“digital divide,” and social inequalities.”

The message is clear: AI innovation must be guided by strong ethical principles, rigorous testing, and comprehensive governance frameworks. Without them, the promise of AI could become a liability.

AI Fuels Job Creation-Not Cuts

Contrary to fears that AI would result in mass layoffs, the data tells a different story. Among companies that have adopted AI, 55% reported new job creation, with 63% of those adding up to 25 new positions. AI isn't replacing talent-it's reshaping roles and creating new opportunities in a rapidly evolving tech environment. This shift underscores a growing consensus: successful AI integration is about empowering teams, not replacing talent.

“Businesses increasingly understand that ignoring AI is no longer an option,” said Ciniello.“The conversation has shifted-from whether to adopt AI to how to implement it responsibly and strategically. The real challenge now lies in ensuring AI enhances value without compromising safety and trust..”

Read the 2025 Reveal survey report here .

Survey Methodology

A total of 250 technology leaders participated in Reveal's sixth annual survey from December 2024 to January 2025. Infragistics research has been providing a comprehensive analysis of current trends and challenges in software development, business intelligence, and AI adoption, while identifying opportunities for businesses to optimize operations, address emerging risks, and navigate the evolving technological landscape since 2019.

About Reveal

Reveal is an award-winning developer-first embedded BI platform built by Infragistics for ISVs and software teams needing scalable analytics with no user or data limits. With native SDKs for web and desktop, it seamlessly integrates into any app with instant white-label deployment. Its AI-powered conversational analytics make data more accessible, while its user-friendly UI/UX ensures an intuitive experience. Reveal makes it easy for technical and non-technical users to interpret, visualize, and share relevant insights from an application's data. Launched in 2019, Reveal has become the go-to choice for growing companies by offering fixed pricing forever-helping ISVs scale worry-free and go live in weeks, not months.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world's largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development and foster team collaboration. Over two million developers worldwide use Infragistics' enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkit to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Reveal is an award-winning developer-first embedded BI platform for ISVs and software teams needing scalable analytics with no user or data limits. App Builder TM is a low code platform that accelerates app development by streamlining the design to code process, delivering production-ready, enterprise-grade code for Angular, Blazor, Web Components and React frameworks. Slingshot is an AI-powered work management platform that simplifies business analytics to enable companies to make more informed decisions, faster. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

Attachments



Reveal Survey Explores Ethical Considerations in Implementing AI Drivers of AI Adoption

CONTACT: Beth Brody Infragistics 908-295-0600 ...