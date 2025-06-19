403
Putin, Xi talk about Mideast situation
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on Thursday to address the growing tensions in the Middle East, jointly denouncing Israel’s recent attacks on Iran as clear violations of the United Nations Charter, according to reports from Russian officials.
During their phone discussion, both leaders reportedly expressed identical views on the unfolding conflict, asserting that a military path would not lead to a sustainable solution. “Russia and China are in full agreement that the situation in the Middle East requires a political solution,” a Kremlin aide stated.
Putin emphasized Russia’s readiness to mediate if needed, and both parties agreed to have their respective agencies exchange intelligence and maintain coordination in the days ahead.
Their conversation also extended to the recent G7 summit, where Putin and Xi reportedly observed signs of disunity among attending nations. They viewed the event as a political misstep for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, based on the tone and developments discussed.
Meanwhile, Xi Jinping reiterated the need for de-escalation and diplomatic engagement. According to reports, the Chinese leader stressed that an immediate ceasefire must be prioritized and firmly stated that the use of military force is not the proper method for resolving international disputes.
