Russia Condemns Israeli Attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) Russia has urged Israel to immediately suspend its assaults on Iran's atomic infrastructure, asserting that these operations violate international regulations and pose a threat to the well-being of Russian personnel stationed at one of Iran’s nuclear energy facilities.
“We consider the Israeli side’s attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran to be absolutely unacceptable,” declared Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, during a press conference at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Zakharova emphasized that such actions are “illegal from the point of view of international law,” and asserted that they pose severe threats to global stability, warning they could drive the world closer to a nuclear disaster.
She particularly underscored Russia’s apprehension about the security of its citizens in Iran.
“We are particularly worried about the security of Russian specialists working at the Bushehr power plant,” she said, calling on Israel to end its military operations targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
Additionally, Moscow cautioned the United States against becoming involved militarily in the escalating tension.
“We would like to especially warn Washington against military intervention in the situation, which would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences,” Zakharova warned.
