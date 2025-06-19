403
Russia, Burkina Faso Sign Nuclear Deal
(MENAFN) Russia and Burkina Faso have officially sealed a pact to broaden their cooperation in the field of civilian nuclear energy.
The deal encompasses collaborative efforts in areas such as radiation technology applications and the education and preparation of professionals from the West African nation.
The agreement was finalized on Thursday during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
It was signed by Alexey Likhachev, the head of Rosatom, Russia’s state-run nuclear firm, along with Yacouba Zabré Gouba, Burkina Faso’s Minister of Energy.
“The signing of this Agreement marks an important milestone in strengthening the partnership between Russia and Burkina Faso,” Likhachev declared, as noted in a statement issued by Rosatom.
He further remarked, “We are ready to provide advanced technologies and expert support to implement joint projects aimed at sustainable development and enhancing the region’s energy security,” expressing Russia’s willingness to contribute cutting-edge solutions and guidance in pursuit of shared objectives.
The announcement explained that this newly concluded deal is a continuation of an earlier framework—specifically, a roadmap that was agreed upon in March of the previous year.
That initial roadmap was established between Rosatom and Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Energy during the ATOMEXPO gathering in Sochi.
