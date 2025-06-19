TDK Acquires Softeye To Enable Artificial Intelligence Within Smart Glasses And Grow Its AI Ecosystem Business

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SoftEye, based in San Diego, California, USA, is pursuing a vision to seamlessly connect the user with generative AI. Their custom chips, cameras and algorithms enable an end-to-end system empowering "the eyes for AI (eyeGenITM, eyeGITM)". SoftEye's always-on custom chips and sensor systems feature a novel hardware- and software-based eye intent technology that enables low-power eye tracking and object recognition. This technology is a critical element in delivering a complete AR/VR display system and will also create a new Human Machine Interface (HMI) for interacting with AI through eye movement.

"SoftEye brings expertise in algorithms, camera, and low-power chip design which gives TDK leadership positions in driving consumer applications for AR related technologies," stated Jim Tran, Corporate Officer, TDK Corporation.

"We are building technologies for AI glasses connecting the user with generative AI, which fits directly in line with TDK strategy for smart glasses which can connect people with AI for a more intuitive and compelling user experience," continued Te-Won Lee, CEO, SoftEye. "SoftEye's novel, low power eye intent system unlocks a new type of Human Machine Interface that allows the user to communicate with AI simply through their eye movements. Together, we believe we can deliver even more advanced integrated solutions – spanning systems, software and machine learning and custom chips."

The following is an outline of the company profile:

Company name: SoftEye, Inc.Location: Headquartered in San Diego, CA, with engineering teams in San Diego / Seoul / TaipeiEstablished: March 2, 2022Management: CEO – Te-Won Lee; VP Engineering – Edwin Park; ML Lead – Ravishankar Sivalingam; SW Lead – Aravind NatarajanCore business operations: SoftEye provides novel, eye-intent HW+SW technology for the emerging smart glasses market.Learn more about SoftEye's key technologies to enable AI glasses:

Glossary



AI: Artificial Intelligence

AR: Augmented Reality

VR: Virtual Reality

HMI: Human Machine Interface

Smart Glasses: Wearable computing devices that integrate with eyewear, offering enhanced functionalities beyond traditional glasses Machine Learning: The use and development of computer systems that can learn and adapt without following explicit instructions, by using algorithms and statistical models to analyze and draw inferences from patterns in data

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads, software and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2025, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.4 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

About SoftEye Inc.

SoftEye is a developer of AI-powered fundamental technologies designed for smart glasses. The company's product offers various features such as computer vision, low-power system, real-time recognition, AI algorithms with low-power architecture design, describes objects and associates memory, enabling users to experience technology-driven wearable glasses.

