Putin wishes Xi happy birthday
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent birthday congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who turned 72, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Putin extended his best wishes to his Chinese counterpart and friend.
This message follows Xi’s visit to Moscow in May to attend the 80th anniversary celebrations of the Soviet victory in World War II. During the visit, Xi and Putin held a formal meeting at the Kremlin on May 8, attended by senior delegations from both countries. The talks lasted over three and a half hours and ended with the signing of several joint agreements.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry called Xi’s Moscow visit “a complete success.” Putin described their meeting as “highly positive,” underscoring the importance of direct dialogue. He also expressed gratitude to Xi for attending the commemorative event and confirmed his intention to visit China for ceremonies marking the defeat of militarist Japan.
Since the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022, Beijing has promoted a peaceful resolution and criticized Western sanctions on Russia, while blaming NATO expansion for triggering the crisis. In 2023, China presented a 12-point proposal to resolve the conflict politically, which Moscow welcomed.
