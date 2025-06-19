403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Governor states Ukrainian drone assault deep inside Russia murders one
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan has resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries, regional governor Rustam Minnikhanov reported. The incident occurred when debris from an intercepted UAV struck a checkpoint at an automotive plant in the Yelabuga district, killing a worker and injuring thirteen others, one of whom remains in critical condition. The crash also caused a fire, which was quickly brought under control.
In recent months, Ukraine has increased its drone operations, targeting areas along Russia’s borders and deeper inside the country. While Russian air defense frequently intercepts large numbers of hostile drones daily, falling debris continues to endanger civilians and infrastructure.
Since mid-May, following a diplomatic meeting in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators—the first direct talks since 2022—the frequency of Ukrainian drone strikes has surged. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that as many as 2,300 drones were shot down during the last week of May alone.
In recent months, Ukraine has increased its drone operations, targeting areas along Russia’s borders and deeper inside the country. While Russian air defense frequently intercepts large numbers of hostile drones daily, falling debris continues to endanger civilians and infrastructure.
Since mid-May, following a diplomatic meeting in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators—the first direct talks since 2022—the frequency of Ukrainian drone strikes has surged. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that as many as 2,300 drones were shot down during the last week of May alone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment