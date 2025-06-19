Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Governor states Ukrainian drone assault deep inside Russia murders one

2025-06-19 07:51:52
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan has resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries, regional governor Rustam Minnikhanov reported. The incident occurred when debris from an intercepted UAV struck a checkpoint at an automotive plant in the Yelabuga district, killing a worker and injuring thirteen others, one of whom remains in critical condition. The crash also caused a fire, which was quickly brought under control.

In recent months, Ukraine has increased its drone operations, targeting areas along Russia’s borders and deeper inside the country. While Russian air defense frequently intercepts large numbers of hostile drones daily, falling debris continues to endanger civilians and infrastructure.

Since mid-May, following a diplomatic meeting in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators—the first direct talks since 2022—the frequency of Ukrainian drone strikes has surged. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that as many as 2,300 drones were shot down during the last week of May alone.

