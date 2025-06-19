403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Investigation requested into Ukrainian drag-artist who sang in Russian
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s language ombudsman, Taras Kremin, has demanded a police investigation into a recent performance by well-known drag artist Verka Serduchka, who sang several songs in Russian. Kremin cited potential breaches of state law and a 2023 ban on public performances in Russian, emphasizing concerns about national dignity and warning of consequences.
Ukrainian law requires cultural events to primarily use the state language, Ukrainian, although exceptions are allowed if other languages are artistically justified. Enforcement has varied, with some performers facing legal challenges for singing in Russian.
Verka Serduchka is the stage persona of Ukrainian comedian Andrey Danilko, whose shows have faced scrutiny before. After a May 2024 concert featuring Russian songs, Kremin said no laws were broken but expressed hope for increased use of Ukrainian in performances. Danilko defended singing in Russian, calling it a necessary communication tool in a bilingual society and criticized government efforts to diminish the Russian language.
Ukraine’s ongoing “Ukrainization” policy promotes the Ukrainian language in schools, media, and public life, often pressuring artists to avoid Russian despite its wide usage, especially in eastern regions. This language debate remains deeply divisive, contributing to political tensions since the 2014 Euromaidan protests. The government has since tightened restrictions on Russian language rights amid escalating conflict with Russia. Moscow has condemned these policies, arguing they violate the rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians.
Ukrainian law requires cultural events to primarily use the state language, Ukrainian, although exceptions are allowed if other languages are artistically justified. Enforcement has varied, with some performers facing legal challenges for singing in Russian.
Verka Serduchka is the stage persona of Ukrainian comedian Andrey Danilko, whose shows have faced scrutiny before. After a May 2024 concert featuring Russian songs, Kremin said no laws were broken but expressed hope for increased use of Ukrainian in performances. Danilko defended singing in Russian, calling it a necessary communication tool in a bilingual society and criticized government efforts to diminish the Russian language.
Ukraine’s ongoing “Ukrainization” policy promotes the Ukrainian language in schools, media, and public life, often pressuring artists to avoid Russian despite its wide usage, especially in eastern regions. This language debate remains deeply divisive, contributing to political tensions since the 2014 Euromaidan protests. The government has since tightened restrictions on Russian language rights amid escalating conflict with Russia. Moscow has condemned these policies, arguing they violate the rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment