Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Investigation requested into Ukrainian drag-artist who sang in Russian

2025-06-19 07:47:41
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s language ombudsman, Taras Kremin, has demanded a police investigation into a recent performance by well-known drag artist Verka Serduchka, who sang several songs in Russian. Kremin cited potential breaches of state law and a 2023 ban on public performances in Russian, emphasizing concerns about national dignity and warning of consequences.

Ukrainian law requires cultural events to primarily use the state language, Ukrainian, although exceptions are allowed if other languages are artistically justified. Enforcement has varied, with some performers facing legal challenges for singing in Russian.

Verka Serduchka is the stage persona of Ukrainian comedian Andrey Danilko, whose shows have faced scrutiny before. After a May 2024 concert featuring Russian songs, Kremin said no laws were broken but expressed hope for increased use of Ukrainian in performances. Danilko defended singing in Russian, calling it a necessary communication tool in a bilingual society and criticized government efforts to diminish the Russian language.

Ukraine’s ongoing “Ukrainization” policy promotes the Ukrainian language in schools, media, and public life, often pressuring artists to avoid Russian despite its wide usage, especially in eastern regions. This language debate remains deeply divisive, contributing to political tensions since the 2014 Euromaidan protests. The government has since tightened restrictions on Russian language rights amid escalating conflict with Russia. Moscow has condemned these policies, arguing they violate the rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians.

