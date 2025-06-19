403
SpaceX Starship Ground Test Erupts in Fireball
(MENAFN) SpaceX's Starship 36 rocket erupted in flames during a routine ground test late Wednesday night, dealing yet another blow to the aerospace company's turbulent 2025 test campaign.
The explosion occurred around 11 p.m. CT on June 18 (0400 GMT June 19) at the Starbase facility in Cameron County, Texas, as engineers were preparing the prototype for a static fire trial ahead of its tenth scheduled flight.
“On Wednesday, June 18 at approximately 11 p.m. CT (0400 Thursday GMT), the Starship preparing for the tenth flight test experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase,” SpaceX announced in a post on X. The company emphasized that “all personnel are safe and accounted for” and added, “there are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities.”
Authorities from the Precinct 1 Constable Office, which oversees the area surrounding Starbase, shared video evidence of the event on Facebook. In their statement, officials confirmed that “no injuries have been reported at this time” and that “an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the incident.”
The fiery incident unfolded when a critical failure near the rocket’s nose triggered a catastrophic rupture, captured on video just before a blazing fireball illuminated the night sky.
Shrapnel rained down across the site as the resulting blaze burned intensely for more than 90 minutes, media reported.
Local news outlets noted that the shockwave from the explosion shook nearby homes, with vibrations felt as far as Port Isabel and South Padre Island—both several kilometers from the launch facility.
This latest explosion marks a continuation of persistent issues for Starship throughout the year. The mishap is likely to postpone the vehicle's tenth test flight, originally slated for June 29.
The year has seen three back-to-back Starship failures, signaling deeper challenges for SpaceX, which has positioned the Starship as the cornerstone of its vision for next-generation spaceflight. Central to these issues are the Raptor engines, which have repeatedly been linked to the rocket’s performance failures.
As investigations continue, the setback raises fresh concerns about the timeline and reliability of SpaceX’s plans to enable long-distance space missions.
