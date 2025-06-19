403
Chinese animated film is huge step for cultural exchange with Tukey
(MENAFN) The release of the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 in Türkiye represents a significant step forward in cultural exchange between the two countries and highlights the increasing global impact of Chinese cinema, according to industry insiders.
The film is set to premiere in Turkish cinemas this Friday and has already generated considerable interest among local audiences.
According to reports, Onur Asa, general manager of CGV Mars Distribution—one of Türkiye’s major film distributors—said the decision to bring Ne Zha 2 to Turkish viewers was influenced by the country’s deep-rooted fascination with mythology and the movie's international appeal. “We believe that with its striking visuals and universal themes, Ne Zha 2 will meet the expectations of Turkish moviegoers,” Asa said in an interview.
The animated feature draws from traditional Chinese mythology and tells the story of a defiant young hero with extraordinary abilities who challenges his destiny to shape his own path.
Asa pointed out that the film carries deep philosophical themes, especially around personal struggle and societal rejection, which allow audiences to connect on an emotional level. He explained that the movie delivers ancient Chinese legends through a modern cinematic approach, blending dynamic visuals and fast-paced storytelling, making it suitable for viewers of all ages.
“The visual storytelling and action-packed scenes transcend the language barrier, allowing Turkish audiences to fully immerse themselves in the experience,” Asa said, noting that the film provides a unique window into the rich mythological traditions of China.
