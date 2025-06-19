Spreading Pak Propaganda: BJP Slams Cong For Criticising Centre Over Prez Trump-Munir Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday strongly criticised the Congress, accusing it of spreading Pakistani propaganda after the Opposition party questioned the Centre over US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch.

The Congress had called the meeting a“huge blow” to Indian diplomacy and party leader Udit Raj also commented on Munir's ongoing US visit, saying it signaled a shift in Pakistan's international standing.

Udit Raj said,“After 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan's global image and foreign policy have been steadily improving. No country has come forward to stand with India. Is speaking the truth considered anti-national now? It is actually in the nation's interest to question where we went wrong. If we keep our eyes closed, we will be ruined."

Responding to the Congress' statements, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told IANS,“What has happened to the Congress party? They are echoing the propaganda of Pakistan."

"Every question they raise is a question that Pakistan raises. The Congress has become a carbon copy of Pakistan's talking points. This is extremely unfortunate. A party with such a legacy is now operating without its own agenda, pushing Pakistan's narrative instead,” he claimed.

Hussain further spoke about the return of 110 Indian students from Iran, marking the first successful evacuation under 'Operation Sindhu.'

“Indian students are being brought back from Iran quietly. Whenever Indian citizens face any crisis abroad, the PM Modi government has always responded promptly.

"Even now, during the Iran-Israel conflict, Indians stuck in the region are being evacuated. People are grateful. Over 100 people have been brought back so far under 'Operation Sindhu', and more will return soon. The Government of India is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every Indian abroad,” he told IANS.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Siwan, Bihar on June 20, Hussain added,“The Prime Minister will inaugurate several development schemes. People are excited and eagerly waiting. A large public gathering is expected. Whenever the Prime Minister visits Bihar, he goes bearing gifts - new development projects. Last time, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 8,000 crore, and now he is bringing even more.”

He further criticised Opposition leaders for making statements around the Prime Minister's visit, emphasising that Bihar has a“double-engine” government focussed on development.

Hussain also reacted to Samajwadi Party leader S.T. Hasan's remarks on International Yoga Day.

Hasan had said,“There is no need to give a break on Yoga Day. If employees want, they can do yoga at home and come to the office. When Muslims are not given even half an hour for Namaaz, how is it justified to give a break for yoga?”

Responding, Hussain said,“Hasan does not understand the importance of yoga for physical and mental well-being. Puja and worship are different matters. Why link yoga to religion? People in many Islamic countries practice yoga. If Hasan does yoga, he'll stay healthy and perhaps even make better statements in the future.”