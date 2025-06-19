Satys Aerospace's First Widebody Aircraft Painting Facility In Region To Be Established In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways signed a strategic agreement with Barzan Holdings, and Satys Aerospace, a global specialist in aircraft painting and surface treatment solutions, to establish a pioneering widebody aircraft painting facility at Dukhan Air Base.

This milestone collaboration forms part of a long-term partnership between Qatar Airways, Barzan Holdings, and Satys, aimed at enhancing Qatar's aviation ecosystem through country capability building, technology transfer, and innovation. The new Qatar facility will be the first widebody Satys paint facility in the region to feature next-generation digital technology aircraft painting.



Designed to accommodate commercial, VIP, and military aircraft, the project will include two widebody paint facilities, including a multipurpose hangar for light maintenance activities. The new facility will serve as a regional hub for airline operators across the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent, offering access to specialised painting services that reduce aircraft ground time by eliminating the need to ferry aircraft overseas for livery changes or repainting.

The cutting-edge digital technology with future plans for automatic robotic painting leverages environmentally friendly paint systems, including energy-efficient booths and waste management controls.

The facility will also enable dual-use operations, supporting both civil and defence aviation needs by meeting respective technical and safety specifications - in full alignment with Qatar's strategy to localise high-value services, championing local aerospace expertise.

This initiative reflects the shared commitment of Qatar Airways and Barzan Holdings to support Qatar National Vision 2030 by building high-value industrial capabilities, creating skilled jobs and promoting Qatar as a global leader in aviation technology and services.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“This partnership delivers strategic aviation infrastructure that serves both our national and regional ambitions. Together with Barzan Holdings and Satys, we are introducing breakthrough technologies by building local capabilities that will define the future of Qatar's aerospace sector. This facility reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and empowering Qatari talent.”

Barzan Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Mohammed Bader AlSadah, said:“This strategic agreement reflects our commitment to advancing Qatar's defence and aerospace capabilities through meaningful, future-focused partnerships. The development of a one-of-its-kind aircraft painting facility in collaboration with Qatar Airways and Satys will position Qatar as a regional centre of excellence while serving both military and civil aviation needs. It also reinforces our dedication to enabling local industry, building specialised skills, and supporting the broader goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Satys Aerospace Chief Executive Officer, Christophe Cador, said: "We are proud of our partnership initiated in 2021 and remain dedicated to delivering our best to the Barzan Holdings and Qatar Airways. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence in quality, innovation and turnaround time.”



