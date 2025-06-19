Civil Defense Responds To 1,578 Incidents Nationwide In 24 Hours

Amman, June 19 (Petra) – The Civil Defense Directorate (CDD) reported handling 1,578 incidents across Jordan in the past 24 hours, including 1,384 medical emergencies, 98 rescue operations, and 96 firefighting cases.According to the CDD, average response times were recorded at 7 minutes and 34 seconds for emergency cases, 7 minutes and 33 seconds for rescue incidents, and 7 minutes and 37 seconds for firefighting efforts.The Directorate reaffirmed its operational readiness and urged citizens to follow public safety instructions and cooperate with emergency teams to ensure their safety.

