Qatar Participates In Meeting Of Europe, North Atlantic Civil Aviation Director-Generals
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar, represented by the Civil Aviation Authority participated in the EUR/NAT-DGCA/2025 meeting of Directors General of Civil Aviation for the Europe and North Atlantic Region, held in the French capital, Paris.
The Qatari delegation was headed by acting President of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri.
The meeting addressed a number of topics related to regional cooperation and ways to support the implementation of programs and initiatives overseen by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the areas of safety, air navigation, training, and aviation workforce planning.
In his speech at the meeting, Al Hajri emphasized Qatar's commitment to strengthening international cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the field of civil aviation. He highlighted the importance of joint efforts to enhance safety systems and improve the efficiency of the human resources working in the sector.
He also reviewed the State of Qatar's contributions to supporting ICAO's efforts, noting the ongoing constructive cooperation between the QCAA and the ICAO Regional Office in Paris, as well as other ICAO offices, in a manner that contributes to the organization's goals and strategic plans.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Al Hajri held a series of bilateral meetings with heads of civil aviation authorities from countries in the Europe and North Atlantic region. These discussions focused on strengthening technical and operational cooperation and exploring mechanisms for joint coordination between Qatar and member states ahead of the upcoming ICAO General Assembly.
