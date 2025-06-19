Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Powerful Storms Leave Two Dead, One Missing in Brazil

2025-06-19 02:43:57
(MENAFN) Civil defense officials confirmed on Wednesday that powerful storms, flooding, and landslides in Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul have resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals, while one person remains unaccounted for.

Intense rainfall in recent hours led to a significant rise in river levels, causing flooding in several locations, including Canoas, a city adjacent to the state capital, Porto Alegre.

Governor Eduardo Leite reported that heavy rain and hail have impacted at least 51 municipalities, forcing the evacuation of approximately 2,000 residents.

The worst effects are primarily concentrated around the Taquari River region, where at least 17 municipalities have halted school sessions and public services.

Efforts by civil defense teams are underway to relocate those who have been displaced by the ongoing natural disasters.

