Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj and Eid Al Adha
season, with 33 special flights to Jeddah and Medina operating until 31 May and between 10 and 16 June to support the thousands of pilgrims traveling for their once-in-a-lifetime journey to the holy city of Mecca.
Emirates will also operate 13 more flights to/from regional destinations including Amman, Dammam, Kuwait and Bahrain to meet high demand during the Eid Al Adha period, as travellers venture to summer leisure destinations, or visit their loved ones for Eid celebrations.
Emirates will be transporting nearly 32,000 Hajj passengers over the next three weeks from key points within its network like USA, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, ônd Côte d'Ivoire.
The onboard pilgrim experience
The Hajj experience with Emirates begins on the ground once pilgrims arrive in Dubai as dedicated airport teams seamlessly guide them through arrivals, connections, and hotel transfers.
Onboard, pilgrims across all cabins will receive distinctive 'Hajj' luggage tags, alongside a newly introduced Hajj kit featuring a prayer mat, tasbih beads for prayer, mindfulness and constant remembrance, silicon water bottles, and cushioned non-slip socks — ensuring a reverent, comfortable journey.
All special Hajj flights offer a customised experience for pilgrims, including ablution-friendly amenities, unperfumed towels, special announcements marking Al Miqat zones, and dedicated Hajj content on ice. All passengers returning from Jeddah and Medinah can also check in up to 5 litres of holy water (Zamzam), to be placed in the aircr’ft’s designated cargo area.
