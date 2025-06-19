403
Trump says if Iran abandons nuclear program, US won’t join in attack
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has approved military plans for potential strikes against Iran but has not yet given the official green light to carry them out, according to reports released Wednesday.
Sources familiar with the situation revealed that Trump is waiting to see whether Iran will reverse course on its nuclear program before making any final decision. Reports note that the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran — located deep within a mountain — is among the considered targets. However, striking such a heavily fortified site would require the deployment of America’s most advanced and powerful weaponry.
Speaking earlier in the day, Trump told journalists that no final decision had been made regarding whether the US would join Israel’s current military operations against Iran. “I may do it. I may not do it,” he said.
“I don't want to fight either. I'm not looking to fight. But if it's a choice between fighting and them having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do, and maybe we won't have to fight,” Trump stated during remarks in the Oval Office. “I have ideas as to what to do. I like to make a final decision one second before it’s due.”
He added that the coming week would be crucial in shaping his decision, suggesting it may be reached even sooner than expected.
Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed Trump’s call for unconditional surrender and warned that any direct US involvement in the ongoing conflict with Israel would trigger severe repercussions. “The Zionist entity (Israel) has made a grave mistake and will face consequences,” Khamenei declared in a televised address.
He further stated that Iran would not tolerate violations of its airspace or the loss of its “martyrs,” vowing a strong response.
The already volatile situation in the region has intensified since Friday, when Israel conducted a series of air raids on Iranian sites, including locations tied to its military and nuclear programs. Tehran has since responded with counterattacks, escalating fears of a broader confrontation.
