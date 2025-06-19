Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates, World Leaders Urge Restraint

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The conflict between Iran and Israel entered its seventh day on Thursday, with both sides exchanged fresh airstrikes amid growing international concern over regional stability.

The continued hostilities, which began last Friday with Israeli airstrikes on Iranian facilities and were swiftly met by Iranian missile retaliation, have caused mounting casualties and widespread damage, though exact figures remain uncertain.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the launch of Sejjil-2 medium-range ballistic missiles toward Israeli territory.

In response, Israel carried out further aerial attacks, while Tehran's air defenses intercepted drones on the capital's outskirts early Thursday, according to the semi-official SNN news agency.

As the violence intensifies, international actors are urging restraint. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation during a phone call on Wednesday, reaffirming their nations' commitment to supporting regional stability.

“The prime minister reiterated the UK's support for Qatar, and both leaders discussed ways to help contain the crisis,” said a spokesperson for Starmer's office.

The situation has sparked protests in the United States, with anti-war activists gathering outside the White House and in Los Angeles, chanting slogans against the escalating conflict, according to the BBC.

With fears growing of a broader regional war, the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to convene another emergency session on Friday.

Since the conflict erupted, Iran has reportedly launched around 400 missiles at Israel. Meanwhile, Tehran has reported at least 224 civilian deaths from Israeli strikes, although that number has not been updated in recent days.

kk/sa