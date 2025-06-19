UAE Weather: Red Alert For Fog In Some Parts, Temperature To Hit 47°C Maximum

UAE weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per the daily bulletin issued by the country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Clouds will appear eastward, may be convective by afternoon, the bulletin said.

Conditions will turn humid by night and Friday morning, and there is a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Red and yellow alerts have been issued for fog in certain areas.

Humidity will range between 10 and 85 per cent in internal areas. Temperatures in internal areas will range between 23°C and 47°C.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand westward, are expected, with a speed of 10–25, reaching 40 Km/hr.

Abu Dhabi will see a maximum of 42°C and a low of 29°C, while the mercury may rise to 40°C and touch a low of 30°C in Dubai. In Sharjah, the temperature will range between 29°C minimum and 41°C maximum.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Summer will officially start on Saturday, June 21, as the day is called the summer solstice. A summer solstice is the moment when the Sun reaches its highest and northernmost point in the sky.

UAE temperatures had reached a high of 50.5oC on Tuesday, June 17, the NCM said. It was recorded at 2.30pm in Sweihan, Al Ain.