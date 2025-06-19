403
Macron opposes Trump on regime alteration in Iran
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly rejected the idea of regime change in Iran, taking a stance at odds with U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently escalated his rhetoric against Tehran.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump hinted at targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding... He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.” He also called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” amid its ongoing conflict with Israel, which carried out a strike on Iran last Friday, claiming it was to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful.
Responding the same day, Macron emphasized that while he also opposes Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, pursuing regime change through military intervention would be a grave mistake. “The biggest error would be to use military strikes to change the regime because it would then be chaos,” he warned, citing the disastrous consequences of similar Western interventions in Iraq in 2003 and Libya in 2011.
Macron expressed concern for regional stability, pointing to countries like Iraq and Lebanon, saying they need support—not further instability. He called for renewed international negotiations focused on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, advocating for oversight and reductions.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump criticized Macron after the French leader announced his early departure from the G7 summit in Canada to work on a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Trump dismissed Macron’s move, claiming the French leader misunderstood his priorities. “Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington,” Trump posted, adding that Macron “always gets it wrong.”
