Recycling Conference To Spotlight Innovative Circular Economy Solutions

Doha, Qatar: The 5th edition of the Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference and Exhibition 2025 will focus on showcasing the latest technologies and innovative practices in waste management, while promoting the principles of a circular economy to support long-term environmental sustainability.

The Ministry of Municipality will organise the event on June 25–26 at Raffles Doha Hotel, bringing together a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including government and semi-government bodies, private sector companies, local factories, international organizations, and leading specialists in waste management and sustainability.

This year's event, themed“Towards a Sustainable Wealth,” reaffirms the Ministry's dedication to promoting recycling and sustainable development across the nation.

During a press briefing, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs Eng. Abdullah Al-Karani, emphasised that the Ministry's consistent organization of this conference and exhibition reflects its deep commitment to nurturing a recycling culture and developing sustainable solutions in alignment with Qatar's environmental goals and national directives. Director of Waste Recycling and Treatment Department Eng. Hamad Jassim Al-Bahr, noted that the 2025 edition will spotlight the latest technologies and innovative practices in waste management.“It will emphasize the promotion of circular economy concepts, the increased use of recycled materials across industries, and the strengthening of public-private partnerships to implement transformative recycling and sustainability initiatives, all in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.

Al-Bahr said that this year's conference will feature more than 35 distinguished speakers, including high-ranking officials, experts from both local and international backgrounds, and representatives from major institutions active in the sustainability sector. He said that the conference will cover a range of key topics, including national projects for waste treatment, innovative solutions for recycling construction and demolition waste, the implementation of extended producer and supplier responsibility frameworks, and strategies for developing an inclusive circular economy that fosters innovation and sustainability.

Additionally, the event will address the critical role of education and academic research in advancing the recycling sector.

Alongside the conference, a comprehensive exhibition will take place, featuring more than 40 participating organizations. These will include the Ministry of Municipality, a number of government entities, event sponsors, private companies, recycling plants, and innovators in waste sorting and recycling technologies.

In line with its efforts to attract investment into the recycling sector, the Ministry will present several new opportunities. These include promoting investment in the Afja Recycling Industries Zone, inaugurating new recycling factories, and launching the Digital Waste Removal Permit Program, which has already issued over 20,000 permits.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Municipality has distributed more than 28,000 tonnes of recycled materials free of charge to support private sector factories. It achieved remarkable outcomes, including reaching a 72% recycling and sorting rate during major international events like the FIFA World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup, and converting 28% of waste into clean energy.

Director of Public Relations at the Ministry Dr. Faiqa Abdullah Ashkanani, announced the launch of a comprehensive media campaign to promote the event across traditional and digital platforms. A dedicated website has also been launched, offering services such as event registration, detailed session agendas, speaker profiles, and archives of previous editions to facilitate access for professionals and stakeholders.