Digital Crossfire Risks Spark Interest In Cybersecurity Equities - Financial News Media

Vancouver, BC – June 18, 2025 – USA News Group News Commentary – As tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate, cybersecurity experts are warning that U.S. companies could soon be caught in the digital crossfire. Researchers caution that opposition-aligned threat groups may begin targeting both private firms and critical infrastructure , forcing a new wave of compliance updates as security and privacy can no longer function in isolation. At the same time, AI is emerging as an overlooked risk vector within global supply chains. In response, several tech companies are quietly advancing compliant cybersecurity solutions to address this evolving threat landscape, including recent moves from CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF), Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS).

According to Exactitude Consultancy , the global cybersecurity solutions market serving small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) is projected to triple, reaching US$70 billion by 2034. Meanwhile, analysts at Fortune Business Insights estimate that the broader cybersecurity marke will grow to US$562.72 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) just announced its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception Program, an elite group of start-ups and early-stage companies. The program, run by NVIDIA , is designed to support promising AI companies accelerate success, offering access to advanced hardware, exclusive development tools, and potential investment opportunities.

“ CyberCatch is honored to have been selected by NVIDIA to become an NVIDIA Inception Program member,” said ,” said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch .“We are excited to work with NVIDIA to further innovate our unique, patented, AI-enabled continuous cyber risk mitigation solution to move from using generative AI to using agentic AI and quantum computing, and also rapidly develop new world-class solutions to take advantage of emerging opportunities in select vertical markets and accelerate business growth.”

For CyberCatch , the move signals a leap toward more advanced forms of intelligent automation. The company already offers a patented platform that continuously enables cybersecurity compliance and testing of controls and helps fix cyber vulnerabilities. Now, as a NVIDIA Inception member, it could play an even greater role in securing the digital front lines for small and mid-sized businesses across healthcare, defense, and finance.

This is just one of several recent moves by CyberCatch that are expanding its profile and relevance in a changing cybersecurity landscape.

Earlier this month, the company rolled out an Enterprise AI Awareness Training solution - a first-of-its-kind solution designed to reduce risks by educating employees on the benefits and well as the risks of generative AI, including hallucination, and cyber threast such as data poisoning, prompt injection, and model theft. The training is SCORM-compliant and deployable across major learning platforms, helping CyberCatch capture part of what it expects will become a multibillion-dollar market adjacent to cybersecurity awareness.

In May, CyberCatch announced the launch of two vertical-specific solutions: a cryptocurrency compliance and risk mitigation platform , and an innovative compliance solution for over 600,000 healthcare providers in the U.S .

These followed upon the company's no-application cyber insurance benefit , providing a groundbreaking offer where SMBs using CyberCatch to meet compliance can qualify instantly for coverage, with no lengthy underwriting process. Partnered with CMR Risk & Insurance Services, this feature positions CYBE as more than just a cybersecurity vendor - it's becoming a compliance-and-coverage ecosystem.

And while small businesses are the company's beachhead, CyberCatch has also developed tailored platforms for vulnerable sectors like U.S. drinking water systems , where a single day of disruption could cost the economy $43.5 billion, according to the U.S. Water Alliance . A recent EPA report flagged hundreds of these systems as non-compliant and exposed - and CyberCatch now offers a turnkey solution to lock them down.

With a growing suite of AI-enabled products, bold partnerships, and a pipeline targeting everything from healthcare to infrastructure to crypto, CyberCatch is carving out its niche as a specialized compliance-first security platform - built for the overlooked majority.

Read this and more news for CybeCatch Holdings at:

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) has introduced several new capabilities to its log management suite, including Flex Frozen, Archive Search, and CloudPrem, expanding support for long-term retention and regional compliance.

“As compliance standards grow more complex and global data regulations tighten, organizations face mounting pressure to retain log data longer, search it faster and keep it where it belongs,” said Michael Whetten, VP of Product at Datadog .“With today's launches, Datadog makes it easier to manage logs, control their costs and stay compliant without sacrificing performance, accessibility or the user experience.”

These enhancements help regulated sectors reduce logging costs while preserving accessibility and visibility across large-scale operations. By maintaining consistent workflows across storage tiers and enabling search from customer-owned archives, Datadog is targeting a broader share of security-conscious enterprises.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) has published its latest Public Sector Enterprise Cloud Index, which reveals that while generative AI is being rapidly adopted across government agencies, major gaps remain in infrastructure and security readiness. The findings suggest that organizations are rushing to deploy GenAI tools without adequate data governance or cloud-native support. This creates near-term demand for modernized IT environments built for secure and scalable AI workflows.

“Generative AI is no longer a future concept, it's already transforming how we work,” said Greg O'Connell, VP, Federal Sales, Public Sector at Nutanix .“94% of public sector organizations are already putting AI to work and expect returns in as little as one year. As public sector leaders look to see outcomes, now is the time to invest in AI-ready infrastructure, data security, privacy, and training to ensure long-term success.”

As a result, infrastructure modernization, cloud-native readiness, and robust data governance are now urgent priorities.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) have teamed up to launch a managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution designed for the mobile enterprise. The integrated platform combines T-Mobile's advanced 5G infrastructure with Palo Alto's AI-driven Prisma Access to secure users, apps, and data across remote environments.

“At T-Mobile for Business , we're redefining secure connectivity for the 5G era with mobility-driven solutions designed to scale effortlessly,” said Mishka Dehghan, SVP of Strategy, Product & Solutions Engineering at T-Mobile Business Group .“By adding Palo Alto Networks' proven SASE capabilities into our 5G Standalone network, we're delivering built-in security from the ground up, empowering our business and government customers with a seamless solution that protects their data across every endpoint, enabling them to operate confidently in an increasingly connected world.”

This partnership targets the growing demand for zero-trust network access among mobile-first businesses and aims to streamline endpoint protection without adding complexity.

“This SASE offering directly integrates into T-Mobile's network and aims to provide comprehensive security, visibility and exceptional experiences without the need for additional clients and complex management,” said Anand Oswal, SVP and GM of Network Security at Palo Alto Networks .“We are excited to bring our advanced security solution to T-Mobile's cutting-edge 5G network.”

By offering a fully managed SASE experience, the solution seeks to help IT leaders reduce risk while enhancing productivity in distributed teams.

