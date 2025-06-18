Goodbye Powermic, Hello Next-Gen Dictation: Dictationone Unveils The Philips Speechmike Premium Touch

MENAFN - GetNews)



"As PowerMic phases out, we're helping clinicians transition to tools that lighten the load. Less time on documentation means more time with patients-and that's a change worth making." – Ben Niederman, President at DictationOne, Inc announces the end of the PowerMic era and introduces the Philips SpeechMike Premium Touch as its top recommended replacement. This high-performance dictation microphone sets a new standard in accuracy, hygiene, and ease of use. Now available for same-day shipping in the Tri-State Metro and fast delivery nationwide, DictationOne is helping professionals upgrade to smarter, faster voice solutions.







Brooklyn, New York - As Nuance phases out the popular PowerMic 4 , healthcare, legal, and enterprise professionals face a critical question: What's the best path forward?

DictationOne proudly presents the answer: the Philips SpeechMike Premium Touch - a powerful, future-proof replacement designed to elevate accuracy, hygiene, and ease of use in fast-paced environments.

"For professionals who depend on real-time dictation, your microphone isn't just a tool-it's your frontline productivity partner," said Ben Niederman , President of DictationOne, Inc. "The SpeechMike Premium Touch isn't just a replacement for PowerMic-it's a major upgrade that transforms how people work," emphasized Ben Niederman.

Engineered for maximum precision and efficiency, the SpeechMike Premium Touch features:

. Studio-Grade Sound: A free-floating microphone capsule and 700% more open grille area deliver unmatched clarity and advanced noise cancellation.

. Ergonomic Design: Customizable buttons, intuitive controls, and a slide-switch or touchpad for seamless desktop navigation.

. Medical-Grade Hygiene: Antimicrobial surfaces and rugged construction make it ideal for clinical and legal environments.

. Built-In Security: Wired USB connection ensures encrypted, real-time dictation without WiFi vulnerabilities.

. Plug & Play Integration: Fully compatible with Dragon Medical One, Dragon Legal Anywhere, SpeechExec, and legacy software.

What Professionals Are Saying

"Our doctors and secretaries noticed immediate productivity improvements," said Dawn Rounce , The Holly Hospital, UK.

"Every minute saved through better dictation directly impacts patient care," added Dr. Spyridon Kantas , Beth Israel Deaconess HealthCare.

Models Available and Delivery Options

DictationOne offers a range of SpeechMike Models to fit every workflow, including wireless options and the SpeechOne headset for hands-free mobility:

. SpeechMike Premium Touch (SMP3700/00 or SMP3710/00) – top choice for PowerMic 4 replacement.

. SpeechMike Premium Series (LFH3500 or LFH3510) – with integrated trackball control.

. SpeechMike Premium Air (SMP4000/00 or SMP4010/00) – wireless flexibility with studio-quality audio.

. SpeechOne Wireless Headset (PSM6300/00 or PSM6500/00) – maximum mobility and hands-free performance.

All models are in stock and available for:

. Same-day delivery in NY/NJ/PA/CT

. Free 2-day shipping nationwide

. Next-day shipping on most of the East Coast

For those ready to upgrade their voice workflow and leave PowerMic behind, visit DictationONE to learn how SpeechMike Premium Touch can unlock your team's full potential.

A Trusted Partner in Healthcare IT Solutions

DictationOne has supported medical, legal, and business professionals for over 30 years. The company offers more than products for healthcare providers-it provides expertise, consultation, and trusted service year-round.

Professionals can schedule demos, explore software bundles, and request workflow consultations directly from DictationOne's expert team.

