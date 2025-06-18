Singapore Commercial Aircraft Market 2025-2029: Low-Cost Carriers Drive Singapore's Commercial Aircraft Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore's commercial aircraft market is set to grow by USD 1.02 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a CAGR of 3.3%. Key factors include tourism growth, aerospace investment, and partnerships. Segments include narrow-body, wide-body, and regional aircraft, plus turbofan and turboprop types.

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial aircraft market in Singapore is forecasted to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by robust growth in tourism, increasing investments in aerospace and defense, and collaboration and partnerships among companies.

This study identifies the rising popularity of low-cost carriers as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft market in Singapore growth during the next few years. Also, demand for fuel-efficient aircraft engines and rising need for light-weight aircraft will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the commercial aircraft market in Singapore provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Singapore Commercial Aircraft Market Segmentation:

By Aircraft Type



Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft Regional aircraft

By Type





Turbofan Turboprop

By Application



Passenger aircraft Freighter

By Ownership



Owned Leased

The research report encompasses:



Market sizing for Commercial Aircraft in Singapore

Forecasting market trends and growth Detailed industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft market vendors in Singapore that include



Airbus SE

AMETEK Inc.

Embraer SA

General Dynamics Corp.

RTX Corp.

SATS Ltd. The Boeing Co.

Also, the commercial aircraft market in Singapore analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Commercial Aircraft Market in Singapore 2019 - 2023

5.2 Aircraft Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Ownership segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 The AI impact on commercial aircraft market in Singapore

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Aircraft Type

8.3 Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 Market opportunity by Aircraft Type

9 Market Segmentation by Type

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Type

9.3 Turbofan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Turboprop - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Market opportunity by Type

10 Market Segmentation by Application

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Application

10.3 Passenger aircraft - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Freighter - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Market opportunity by Application

11 Market Segmentation by Ownership

11.1 Market segments

11.2 Comparison by Ownership

11.3 Owned - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.4 Leased - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

11.5 Market opportunity by Ownership

12 Customer Landscape

12.1 Customer landscape overview

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

13.4 Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

14.3 Landscape disruption

14.4 Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis



Airbus SE

AMETEK Inc.

Embraer SA

General Dynamics Corp.

RTX Corp.

SATS Ltd. The Boeing Co.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900