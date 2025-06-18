XLA Institute Releases Groundbreaking 'State Of XLA 2025' Report
The current and future status of Experience Managment"In 2023, Gartner positioned XLA at the peak of inflated expectations in their hype cycle. We are pleased our State of XLA-2025 shows the industry is progressing toward mature implementations” - Alan Nance, Vice President Experience AdvocacyDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Report and Introduces Dynamic Experience Management
Framework
. Nearly 70% of organizations plan to adopt Experience Level Agreements in 2026
. XLA implementation expanding rapidly across non-IT business units
. Brazil emerges as one of the leaders in experience management
The XLA Institute today announced the release of "State of XLA 2025," the first comprehensive, global industry report examining the current landscape and future trajectory of Experience Level Agreements (XLAs).
This landmark publication combines extensive survey data, in-depth interviews, and real-world case studies
to provide organizations with critical insights into the rapidly evolving XLA movement. The report is available for download at .
Experience Becomes Strategic Imperative
The report reveals a fundamental shift in how organizations approach experience
measurement and management. "We're seeing that organizations are finally treating
experience as a strategic imperative," says Alan Nance, VP Experience Advocacy at XLA
Institute. Traditional Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and operational KPIs are being
reimagined rather than discarded, with experience moving from a peripheral metric to a
central design focus.
Alan Nance, VP Experience Advocacy at XLA Institute: "In 2023, Gartner positioned XLA at the
peak of inflated expectations in their hype cycle. We are pleased to report that our State of
XLA-2025 findings demonstrate the industry is now progressing toward mature, solid
implementations being deployed around the globe."
XLAs Expand Beyond IT Departments
One of the report's most significant findings is the expansion of XLA adoption beyond
traditional IT departments. Healthcare, education, and finance sectors are increasingly
implementing XLA frameworks, demonstrating the universal applicability of experience-focused
approaches across industries.
Introducing the Dynamic Experience Management Framework (DEMF)
Alongside the report's release, the XLA Institute is proud to introduce the Dynamic
Experience Management Framework (DEMF) – a major advancement in experience
management methodology. DEMF consolidates and evolves the Institute's previous work,
including the Experience Optimization Framework, ITXM and XLA Design Method, into a
dynamic, modular approach developed in collaboration with industry partners for managing
and measuring experience at scale.
Academic Backing and Industry Standards Drive Maturation
The report highlights the XLA movement's rapid maturation, supported by academic
research and the emergence of industry standards such as NEN and ISO frameworks. These
standards, co-developed through collaboration between industry and academia,
demonstrate the power of shared progress in advancing the field.
Real-World Impact and Honest Assessment
"State of XLA 2025" doesn't shy away from implementation challenges, acknowledging that
budgets remain tight, organizational change is difficult, and specialized skills are in high
demand. However, the report documents substantial returns on investment, including
improved business outcomes, increased employee engagement, enhanced customer
satisfaction, and renewed organizational purpose.
Comprehensive Resource for All Experience Levels
The report serves organizations at every stage of their XLA journey, from those encountering
the concept for the first time to experienced practitioners managing complex experience
dashboards. It provides validation for current directions, learning opportunities from both
successes and failures, and encouragement for continued progress.
"Learning together is far more effective than reinventing the wheel in splendid isolation,"
says Arie Langerak, Co-Founder XLA Institute, emphasizing the collaborative spirit that drives
the XLA movement forward.
Industry Leaders Support XLA Institute & State of XLA
From its inception, the XLA Institute has been backed by industry leaders, including
CGI, Computacenter, Getronics, HappySignals, Kyndryl, Nexthink, onITnow, SCC,
Simac, Unisys and XLABS. These Founding Members have played a crucial role in contributing to the "State of XLA 2025" report, providing real-world insights, vision, and validation that make this landmark publication
possible.
About XLA Institute
The XLA Institute is an open platform that enables front-runner organizations in the emerging
field of Experience Management (XM). It is driven by organizations that care about the
impact of their digital services on their customers and end users. The membership is open to
end-user organizations, their partners and providers, and other parties in the Experience
Management ecosystem. Together, we develop and promote the effective adoption of
principles and practices related to XM, XLA, and the ongoing development of the XLA
Framework.
Arie Langerak
XLA Institute B.V.
...itute
