XLA Institute Releases Groundbreaking 'State Of XLA 2025' Report

- Alan Nance, Vice President Experience AdvocacyDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Report and Introduces Dynamic Experience ManagementFramework. Nearly 70% of organizations plan to adopt Experience Level Agreements in 2026. XLA implementation expanding rapidly across non-IT business units. Brazil emerges as one of the leaders in experience managementThe XLA Institute today announced the release of "State of XLA 2025," the first comprehensive, global industry report examining the current landscape and future trajectory of Experience Level Agreements (XLAs).This landmark publication combines extensive survey data, in-depth interviews, and real-world case studiesto provide organizations with critical insights into the rapidly evolving XLA movement. The report is available for download at .Experience Becomes Strategic ImperativeThe report reveals a fundamental shift in how organizations approach experiencemeasurement and management. "We're seeing that organizations are finally treatingexperience as a strategic imperative," says Alan Nance, VP Experience Advocacy at XLAInstitute. Traditional Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and operational KPIs are beingreimagined rather than discarded, with experience moving from a peripheral metric to acentral design focus.Alan Nance, VP Experience Advocacy at XLA Institute: "In 2023, Gartner positioned XLA at thepeak of inflated expectations in their hype cycle. We are pleased to report that our State ofXLA-2025 findings demonstrate the industry is now progressing toward mature, solidimplementations being deployed around the globe."XLAs Expand Beyond IT DepartmentsOne of the report's most significant findings is the expansion of XLA adoption beyondtraditional IT departments. Healthcare, education, and finance sectors are increasinglyimplementing XLA frameworks, demonstrating the universal applicability of experience-focusedapproaches across industries.Introducing the Dynamic Experience Management Framework (DEMF)Alongside the report's release, the XLA Institute is proud to introduce the DynamicExperience Management Framework (DEMF) – a major advancement in experiencemanagement methodology. DEMF consolidates and evolves the Institute's previous work,including the Experience Optimization Framework, ITXM and XLA Design Method, into adynamic, modular approach developed in collaboration with industry partners for managingand measuring experience at scale.Academic Backing and Industry Standards Drive MaturationThe report highlights the XLA movement's rapid maturation, supported by academicresearch and the emergence of industry standards such as NEN and ISO frameworks. Thesestandards, co-developed through collaboration between industry and academia,demonstrate the power of shared progress in advancing the field.Real-World Impact and Honest Assessment"State of XLA 2025" doesn't shy away from implementation challenges, acknowledging thatbudgets remain tight, organizational change is difficult, and specialized skills are in highdemand. However, the report documents substantial returns on investment, includingimproved business outcomes, increased employee engagement, enhanced customersatisfaction, and renewed organizational purpose.Comprehensive Resource for All Experience LevelsThe report serves organizations at every stage of their XLA journey, from those encounteringthe concept for the first time to experienced practitioners managing complex experiencedashboards. It provides validation for current directions, learning opportunities from bothsuccesses and failures, and encouragement for continued progress."Learning together is far more effective than reinventing the wheel in splendid isolation,"says Arie Langerak, Co-Founder XLA Institute, emphasizing the collaborative spirit that drivesthe XLA movement forward.Industry Leaders Support XLA Institute & State of XLAFrom its inception, the XLA Institute has been backed by industry leaders, includingCGI, Computacenter, Getronics, HappySignals, Kyndryl, Nexthink, onITnow, SCC,Simac, Unisys and XLABS. These Founding Members have played a crucial role in contributing to the "State of XLA 2025" report, providing real-world insights, vision, and validation that make this landmark publicationpossible.About XLA InstituteThe XLA Institute is an open platform that enables front-runner organizations in the emergingfield of Experience Management (XM). It is driven by organizations that care about theimpact of their digital services on their customers and end users. The membership is open toend-user organizations, their partners and providers, and other parties in the ExperienceManagement ecosystem. Together, we develop and promote the effective adoption ofprinciples and practices related to XM, XLA, and the ongoing development of the XLAFramework.

