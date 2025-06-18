403
KDIPA, TBY Hosts High-Level Roundtable To Drive Energy Transformation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), in partnership with The Business Year (TBY), hosted The Thought Leadership Circle: Empowering Energy Transformation at the Chairman's Club, KIPCO Tower.
The event convened leaders from Kuwait's energy and finance sectors, along with global partners, to chart the country's energy future.
Keynote remarks by KDIPA Director General Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, emphasized energy's strategic role in Kuwait's sustainable development and diversification goals.
Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Zain Kuwait Hamad Al-Marzouq reaffirmed Zain's support for the energy sector through digital innovation and collaboration.
Shell Kuwait, represented by Anwar Al-Mutlaq, contributed with insights on upstream advancements and the role of international expertise in achieving Kuwait's 2035 and 2040 production goals.
Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), a strategic sponsor, highlighted the financial sector's contribution to green infrastructure and capital mobilization.
Discussions centered on Kuwait's path to net-zero by 2050, recent upstream discoveries including Al-Nokhatha, Al-Julaiah, and North Wafra, as well as the role of innovation and foreign investment.
Supported by Shell Kuwait and Zain as Executive Sponsors, the event served as a platform for collaboration to advance Kuwait's energy transformation and investment appeal. (end)
