Algeria denounces Israel attacks on Iran calling for UN intervention
(MENAFN) Algeria has strongly denounced recent Israeli military strikes on Iranian territory, with its Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf expressing firm opposition during a phone call on Monday with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.
Attaf described the Israeli actions as an act of “aggression” and emphasized the critical need for the UN Security Council to intervene, calling for adherence to the UN Charter and respect for international law. According to the Algerian Foreign Ministry, the attacks represent a broader regional threat that requires urgent attention.
In a previous statement, Algeria’s Foreign Ministry accused Israel of maintaining “a policy based on the illusion of ensuring its own security and stability at the expense of that of its neighbors,” beginning with the Palestinians and extending across the region indiscriminately.
During the call, Araghchi provided an update on the consequences of the airstrikes, which reportedly targeted major infrastructure sites and key personnel. As noted by the Algerian statement, he warned that the Israeli operation continues to endanger the broader stability and security of the Middle East.
The conversation took place in the wake of coordinated Israeli air raids across Iran, which targeted crucial facilities—including a uranium enrichment site in Natanz—and resulted in the deaths of several top Iranian military and nuclear officials. Iran responded by launching numerous ballistic missiles at Israeli targets.
The airstrikes have drawn widespread condemnation from across Africa. South Africa, already pursuing genocide charges against Israel over its actions in Gaza, declared that the attacks on Iranian soil raise serious concerns regarding sovereignty and territorial integrity under international law.
Egypt also criticized the military operation, labeling it “an extremely dangerous regional escalation” and “a blatant” breach of global norms.
In a related development, Sudan’s transitional government has taken immediate action to evacuate its citizens from Iran. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Kamil Idriss issued the directive following a phone discussion on Saturday with Sudan’s ambassador in Tehran, Abdel Aziz Hassan Salih.
