Kim Jong Un Commits to Russia Deal
(MENAFN) North Korean head of state Kim Jong Un has pledged to "honestly implement" the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, according to a state-run news agency on Wednesday.
This commitment was made during Kim's discussions with Russian security head Sergey Shoygu, who met him in Pyongyang on Tuesday.
Kim stated that Pyongyang will "invariably and unconditionally support" Moscow in safeguarding its sovereignty, national unity, and global fairness from the "imperialist moves of hegemony."
Following the June 2024 agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim in Pyongyang, North Korea has dispatched thousands of troops to aid Russia in its military campaign against Ukraine.
The treaty outlines that either nation is obligated to offer military assistance if the other comes under assault from a third country.
During their meeting, Kim and Shoygu reviewed and endorsed "some ideas and plans for conveying long the heroic feats displayed by soldiers of units of the Korean People's Army in the operations for liberating the Kursk area."
This marks Shoygu’s second visit to Pyongyang in under two weeks, his previous trip taking place on June 4.
The month of June commemorates one year since the agreement was signed.
On Tuesday, Shoygu announced that North Korea would dispatch 6,000 individuals to Russia.
This group will include 1,000 combat engineers and 5,000 military construction personnel to
support demining and rebuilding efforts in the Kursk region, near the Ukrainian border.
