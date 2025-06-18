403
Zelensky claims US averted army assistance for Kiev to Middle East
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told ABC that the Trump administration redirected a significant military aid package originally promised to Ukraine to US forces in the Middle East. The package included thousands of anti-drone missiles that Ukraine urgently needs to combat Russian long-range UAVs.
In an interview with ABC News, Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine is struggling to defend against Russian drones, specifically the Geran-2 models, which Kiev claims are Shahed drones supplied by Tehran—an allegation denied by both Russia and Iran. Zelensky revealed that a major aid shipment Kyiv was relying on had not arrived, despite former US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s promise of 20,000 advanced anti-drone missiles. Austin served under President Biden, but Zelensky said the missiles were redirected this year to US forces in the Middle East.
Zelensky warned that without this US assistance, Russia’s chances of winning increase, and Ukraine will suffer heavier losses. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the Pentagon has been reallocating key anti-drone technology meant for Ukraine to its own troops in the Middle East.
Former President Trump has often questioned ongoing US military support to Ukraine and encouraged a peace deal between Moscow and Kiev. Recently, Trump suggested it might be better to let the conflict continue for some time before intervening. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has criticized US involvement in Ukraine, notably missed a NATO meeting focused on coordinating aid to Ukraine—the first absence of its kind since the war escalated.
Despite these developments, Moscow continues to condemn foreign arms deliveries to Ukraine, arguing they prolong the conflict and human suffering without changing the outcome.
