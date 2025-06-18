403
Israel-Linked Hackers Group Strikes Iran’s Nobitex Crypto Exchange
(MENAFN) A cyberattack has targeted Iran’s prominent cryptocurrency platform, Nobitex, reportedly orchestrated by a hacker collective believed to have ties to Israel.
The group, known as "Gonjeshke Darande," announced their actions via a post on the social media platform X, confirming they breached Nobitex’s systems.
"In 24 hours, we will release Nobitex's source code and internal information from their internal network," the hackers declared in their statement.
They warned that the remaining funds on the exchange could be compromised, asserting that “the Nobitex exchange is at the heart of the regime's efforts to finance terror worldwide, as well as being the regime's favorite sanctions violation tool.”
This group, which claimed responsibility for infiltrating Iran’s “Sepah” bank just days earlier, has a history of launching cyberattacks targeting Iranian institutions.
Israeli media first reported on the incident, highlighting the escalating cyber conflict surrounding Iran’s financial networks.
