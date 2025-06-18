Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel-Linked Hackers Group Strikes Iran’s Nobitex Crypto Exchange

Israel-Linked Hackers Group Strikes Iran’s Nobitex Crypto Exchange


2025-06-18 07:28:51
(MENAFN) A cyberattack has targeted Iran’s prominent cryptocurrency platform, Nobitex, reportedly orchestrated by a hacker collective believed to have ties to Israel.

The group, known as "Gonjeshke Darande," announced their actions via a post on the social media platform X, confirming they breached Nobitex’s systems.

"In 24 hours, we will release Nobitex's source code and internal information from their internal network," the hackers declared in their statement.

They warned that the remaining funds on the exchange could be compromised, asserting that “the Nobitex exchange is at the heart of the regime's efforts to finance terror worldwide, as well as being the regime's favorite sanctions violation tool.”

This group, which claimed responsibility for infiltrating Iran’s “Sepah” bank just days earlier, has a history of launching cyberattacks targeting Iranian institutions.

Israeli media first reported on the incident, highlighting the escalating cyber conflict surrounding Iran’s financial networks.

MENAFN18062025000045017169ID1109690122

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search