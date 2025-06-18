Rest Easy With The Index Sleep Monitor Smart Sleep Band From Garmin

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to add the Index Sleep Monitor to our suite of innovative health and wellness products. Wearing this smart sleep band every night can provide in-depth sleep insights and a more complete picture of fitness and recovery so users can wake up ready to seize the day."-Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Rest and recover

Throughout the night, the Index Sleep Monitor tracks the following sleep and recovery metrics, which can then be viewed in Garmin Connect:



Sleep score: Every morning, receive a personalized score (0-100) for last night's sleep based on sleep duration, stress, sleep stages and more.

Sleep stages: View light, deep and REM sleep stages and when they occur during the night.

HRV status: See last night's average HRV and status (balanced, unbalanced, low or poor). After several nights of wear, the smart sleep band will establish a personal baseline to help provide a better understanding of recovery and overall wellness.

Pulse Ox: Track blood oxygen saturation during sleep1.

Breathing variations: Used in conjunction with Pulse Ox, view and better understand shifts in breathing patterns while sleeping1.

Respiration: View respiration rates throughout the night.

Skin temperature: Track skin temperature changes, which can be related to recent activity, sleep environment, potential illness and more.

Women's health tracking: Using skin temperature, women can get more insights into their menstrual cycle, including improved period predictions and past ovulation estimates2. Women can also track their menstrual cycle or pregnancy and get exercise and nutrition education in the Garmin Connect app.

Body BatteryTM energy monitoring: View energy levels to see if the body is charged or needs more rest. Users who wear a compatible smartwatch while awake can get a more complete picture of their energy levels-day and night. Stress tracking: See if last night's sleep was calm, balanced or stressful.

When it's time to wake up, the smart wake alarm feature looks at lighter sleep stages during a pre-selected window of time to gently wake users with a light vibration so they feel more refreshed.

Available in two sizes (S-M and L-XL), the Index Sleep Monitor is easy to clean; just remove the module and toss the band into the washing machine on the gentle cycle. It is available now for a suggested retail price of $169.99. For more information, visit .

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the health and wellness industry. Committed to developing smartwatches and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog .

1 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see . Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

2 The menstrual cycle tracking feature should not be used in support of conception, contraception or birth control. This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition.

