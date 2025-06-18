Detroit Home Service Experts Offer Tips To Stay Cool Without Breaking The Bank

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "When it's 100 degrees in the shade, we wish we could just crank up the air conditioner without a care in the world," C & C Heating & Air Conditioning General Manager Dayna Hottle said. "With the cost of utilities constantly on the rise and the threat of pumping more greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, we sometimes feel we have to suffer in the heat. But there are ways to stay comfortable this summer."

Hottle said homeowners should start by assessing their air conditioning unit. If they have not had routine maintenance, they should schedule to have that done immediately. Annual tune-ups also keep the AC unit in good working order and alert the homeowner about problems that could arise during regular use.

"If your air conditioning is more than 10 years old, you should consider installing a new system," she said. "Today's AC units are far more energy efficient than older models, especially if you also install a smart thermostat with the purchase of a new unit. The U.S. Department of Energy says a new ENERGY STAR-certified air conditioning unit can save homeowners anywhere from 20-30% on their utility costs. If the cost of a new system is prohibitive, check to see if there are federal, state or local rebates that help offset the cost."

Hottle said that homeowners who take a holistic approach to reducing their energy consumption will have the most luck in achieving their goals. In addition to regular HVAC maintenance, homeowners should:



Use a smart thermostat: A smart thermostat will "learn" a family's routine. It will turn down the air when no one is at home and then will turn the air back up shortly before residents arrive.

Block the sun: Closing the blinds or blackout curtains during the hottest parts of the day keeps the sun from naturally raising the temperature.

Fill cracks around windows and doors: Caulking around loose windows and using weatherproofing or draft blockers around doors can reduce the amount of heat that comes in and cold air that escapes.

Cook outdoors or use a slow cooker: Use the outdoor grill or a slow cooker to prevent the oven from heating the indoor air or prepare no-cook meals. These methods keep the AC from working overtime to cool down the house during meal preparation.

Use fans: While fans don't actually cool the air, they can help move cold air around a home, which boosts the air conditioner's effectiveness.

Avoid using energy-consuming appliances: Don't wash or dry clothes or run the dishwasher during the hottest hours, and wait until there is a full load to wash. These appliances put more heat into the air, causing the AC to have to work harder to overcome the additional warmth. Also, some utility companies charge higher rates during peak hours, so homeowners can avoid paying the higher rate by waiting until off-peak hours to run these appliances. Switch to LED light bulbs. Incandescent light bulbs use about eight times more power than LED light bulbs and have to be changed more frequently.

"It may take a little discipline, but you'll thank yourself when you are able to stay cool without running up the electric bills," Hottle said. "These methods are also environmentally friendly since they energy reduce consumption."

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements.

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning